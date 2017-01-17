Who is Bikram Singh Majithia?

Majithia, a senior minister in Punjab’s BJP-SAD government, is also related to Congress’ state unit head Amarinder Singh. (PTI)

In his series of attacks, Arvind Kejriwal fired repeated salvos on Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia and even vowed to send him to jail if AAP comes to power. Kejriwal held Majithia responsible for Punjab’s drug menace, and alleged that this SAD leader held Congress’ Amarinder Singh’s backing. Majithia, a senior minister in Punjab’s BJP-SAD government, is also the cousin nephew of Congress’ state unit head Amarinder Singh. Not only this, he represents the Majitha constituency, a Majithia community stronghold, in Punjab Assembly. Bikram is the son of fromer deputy defence minister Satyendra Singh Majithia and brother of union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. He is currently serving as the Revenue Minister in Punjab cabinet and Youth Wing President in party.

In 2014, Majithia was summoned by Enforcement Directorate in a Rs 6,000-crore international synthetic drug case, something Kejriwal seemed to have picked up to attack leader. Majithia, receiving a notice despite being the brother of Union Minister, made headlines at the time of development. Punjab’s drug menace has been one of the top election agendas for AAP. Kejriwal & co have time and again vowed to end state’s drug problem in their election speeches. In his December 12 speech, Kejriwal had alleged a conspiracy between Amarinder Singh and Bikram Singh Majithia, and alleged former of ‘protecting’ the latter. Kejriwal had further alleged SAD-BJP returned favour to Amarinder by withdrawing all “corruption cases’ against him.

Today, Kejriwal made his speech from Majitha, a constituency represented by Majithia since 2007, and once again presented the latter as kingpin of Punjab’s drug issue. He mentioned Majithia’s name along with Badals and said his ‘unholy’ feet shouldn’t touch the assembly corridors. Notably, AAP has pitted its top leadership against Badals and Majithia. The party has fielded party’s Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi constituency, AAP’s Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann from Jalalabad to take on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and party’s senior leader from Punjab, Himmat Singh Shergill will take on Bikram Singh Majithia from Majitha assembly segment.

Here’s what Kejriwal said about Majithia in Tuesday’s rally: “Majithia and his entire gang has pushed Punjab into drugs. People are scared of them… When AAP government is formed, we will punish them. I want to say that on March 11 results will be declared and government will be in place by March 22. And on April 15, we will send Majithia behind the bars. People of Punjab will get freedom not just from drug menace, but they will be free from reign of terror and goondaism,” he said.