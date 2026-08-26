The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project (Bullet train project) is making progress across the varied terrain of Maharashtra’s Thane and Palghar districts, with construction underway on a 135.45-km elevated section between Shilphata in Thane and Zaroli village near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a glimpse of the ongoing construction, highlighting the scale of viaduct, tunnel, bridge and station works being undertaken along this stretch of India’s first Bullet Train project.

The 135.45-km section comprises 124.027 km of viaducts and bridges. Construction is also progressing on three elevated stations at Thane, Virar and Boisar.

Bullet Train stations, viaduct work progress in Thane, Palghar

At Thane, the elevated station is being built with its concourse level around 12 metres above the natural ground level. The design is intended to help preserve mangroves in the eco-sensitive area.

Pier construction is underway across more than 100 km of the section, while around 74 km of piers have been completed and are ready for viaduct girder installation. The construction effort in Maharashtra is being supported by nine casting yards, seven full-span launching gantries and eight SBS launching gantries.

The section also includes seven mountain tunnels. Three of these tunnels have achieved breakthrough, with drainage, waterproofing and tunnel-lining work now progressing inside them.

Major bridges and tunnels form key part of elevated corridor

Several major bridges are being constructed along the route, including a 460-metre bridge across the Ulhas River, a 2.32-km bridge over the Vaitarna River and a 510-metre bridge across the Jagani River.

The project also features 36 bridges and crossings at various locations. These include 12 steel bridges that will cross major railway lines, the Ulhas River, the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and other important infrastructure.

The ongoing construction across Thane and Palghar highlights the engineering requirements involved in building the high-speed rail corridor through a combination of urban, ecological and mountainous terrain.

The Bullet Train project is being developed under the government’s push to expand next-generation railway infrastructure and introduce high-speed rail connectivity in India.