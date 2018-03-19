When a leopard comes knocking! Striped animal visits Thane’s bustling Ulhasnagar locality; here’s what happened next

People of Thane’s Ulhasnagar township went into a panic after the striped animal strayed into their residential locality on Sunday. Caught on camera, the leopard is seen entering a bungalow. (IE image)

A deadly and ferocious leopard wandering about in your locality is a terrorizing thought. However, the fear turned into reality for the residents of Thane. Yes! People of Thane’s Ulhasnagar township went into a panic after the striped animal strayed into their residential locality on Sunday. Caught on camera, the leopard is seen entering a bungalow in an Ulhasnagar’s locality. As per reports, residents of the bungalow in the area were alerted by the security guard after he spotted the feline on CCTV camera. One of the residents said the CCTV footage near the entrance gate showed the leopard entering and leaping the wall. The guard alerted the bungalow’s occupants but the wildcat moved to another location after some time.

Officials of the Ulhasnagar Police Station said that the scared residents of the locality locked themselves inside their houses and alerted the forest department about the leopard roaming around in their area. The forest officials then arrived at the site and, after a five-hour effort, rescued the animal who hid in the electrical room of an old bungalow. Range Forest Officer Santosh Kank said after several rounds of search, the forest official team managed to spot and tranquilize the animal. Forest officials and the fire department arrived at the spot around 10.30am and had started the rescue operation. The animal was later taken away to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. One of the residents in the area, Rajesh Dhamija, was quoted as saying that they had no clue of how the leopard managed to enter the locality and that too in the middle of a bustling town. It was also reported that there are no forests nearby.

It is quite shocking for the people of Ulhasnagar as in recent times, leopards have been spotted in the area where big cats were not previously found. In January this year, a leopard was spotted at Yashodham in Goregaon East. Also on January 13, six people were injured after an encounter with a leopard in Mulund East. Another leopard sparked panic in Andheri’s Sher-e-Punjab colony in December last year.

Watch video: