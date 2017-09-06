Terror funding: NIA raids 11 locations in Srinagar, 5 places in Delhi

Terror funding: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided 11 locations in Srinagar and five places in New Delhi, ANI reported. (ANI image)

Terror funding: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided 11 locations in Srinagar and five places in New Delhi, ANI reported. The raids are part of NIA’s probe in the funding of terror and separatist activities in the Kashmir Valley. The NIA had yesterday arrested two men, including a freelance photo-journalist, who allegedly indulged in stone pelting and mobilised support against security personnel through social media, as per report.

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency swooped down on traders at various parts of Srinagar and North Kashmir this morning and carried out extensive search operations at suspected locations, officials were quoted as saying by PTI. As many as five traders in old Delhi were also raided by the NIA officials.

Recently, the NIA has arrested seven people in the case of alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley to fuel unrest there. The case was registered on issues of raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala channels, for funding such activities. It also included causing disruption in the Valley by pelting the forces with stones, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India. For the first time since the rise of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s a central probe agency conducted raids in connection with the funding of terrorist and separatist groups.

#TNExclusive | NIA raids continue in connection with terror funding in the valley. Watch report from Bemina, Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/227wbXaxpP — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 6, 2017

Earlier, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, arrested by the NIA for allegedly collecting money from Pakistan-based terror outfits for Hurriyat leaders.