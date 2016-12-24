Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial: All you want to know about statue to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi

Despite the political hullabaloo, there are many fascinating things about the statue, so here’s all you want to know about the memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation for Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in Arabian sea, which has got the worldwide fame even before the commencement of its construction. If sources are to be believed, the memorial is designed to be taller than the iconic ‘Statue of Liberty’. Though there is a political chaos over the statue but its establishment is inevitable. “I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to perform the Bhoomipujan of Shiv Smarak,” PM said. Despite the political hullabaloo, there are many fascinating things about the statue, so here’s all you want to know about the memorial.

-The proposed height of the statue is 309-feet, as per PTI and the iconic ‘Statue of Liberty’ stands with total 305-feet, 6 inches

– The site is a rocky outcrop, roughly 1.5 km from the Raj Bhavan shore.

The total cost of the project is Rs 3,600 crore which would be completed in two phases, with Rs 2,500 crore of the total amount to be spent in the first phase. Completion of the monument is expected by 2019.

– A 15-hectare island at off Mumbai coast has been chosen to build the memorial, and of the total height 60 per cent would be the height of Shivaji’s statue.

You may also like to watch

Beyond this project, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government had taken up the preservation of forts built by the legendary 17th Century king.

Though it is not less than a ‘dream project’ for both State and Centre government but it was once pointed out that it will violate the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, which does not allow construction up to 500 meters from High Tide Line or HTL along the banks of rivers, backwater and estuaries.