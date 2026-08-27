In India, fixed deposits (FDs) are among the most well-known instruments for conservative investors, but do you know about liquid mutual funds that invest in fixed-income instruments to generate returns comparable to FDs?

According to Value Research, liquid funds are debt mutual funds that invest in money market instruments with maturities of up to 91 days. 

Unlike fixed deposits, which guarantee a fixed rate of return for the chosen tenure, liquid funds do not guarantee a fixed rate because returns are derived from interest generated on underlying instruments like treasury bills, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, and similar instruments issued by banks, corporates, and the government.

Liquid funds have historically produced returns that are similar to FDs, but their tax treatment is different. Do you know which instrument will produce superior post-tax returns for different tax brackets? 

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Best FDs in 2026

Small finance banksHighest interest rate slab in %Tenure1-year returns in %3-year returns in %5-year returns in %10-year returns in %
AU Small Finance Bank7.4030 months 1 day to 36 months6.357.406.756.75
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.003 years 1 day (Maxima FD)7.107.107.007.00
ESAF Small Finance Bank8.00800 Days6.006.005.755.75
Jana Small Finance Bank8.00Above 2 years to 3 years7.008.007.776.50
Shivalik Small Finance Bank8.0023 months 1 day to 27 months6.007.506.256.25
slice Small Finance Bank7.7518 Months 1 day to 2 years6.257.507.006.50
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.255 years7.257.258.257.25
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank7.802 years7.257.257.206.50
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.10666 days6.007.507.006.75
Private sector banksHighest interest rate slab in %Tenure1-year returns in %3-year returns in %5-year returns in %10-year returns in %
Axis Bank6.5018 months to 10 years6.256.506.506.50
Bandhan Bank7.452 years to less than 3 years7.007.255.855.85
City Union Bank7.25555 days6.656.506.556.25
CSB Bank7.1018 months5.005.755.755.75
DBS Bank6.85376 days to 400 days6.306.406.256.25
DCB Bank7.5024 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months6.907.007.507.00
Federal Bank6.7048 months6.256.506.406.40
HDFC Bank6.503 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months6.256.456.406.15
ICICI Bank6.503 years 1 day to 10 years6.256.456.506.50
IDFC FIRST Bank7.25500 days to 3 years6.507.256.756.00
IndusInd Bank7.002 years to 3 years6.757.006.656.50
Jammu & Kashmir Bank7.05888 days6.556.806.856.85
IDBI Bank6.50Above 2 years to less than 3 years6.206.356.255.90
Karnataka Bank7.00555 days6.506.156.155.50
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.802 years to less than 3 years6.356.406.256.25
RBL Bank7.2018 months to 3 years7.007.206.706.70
SBM Bank India7.65Above 2 years 3 days to 3 years 2 days7.107.657.007.00
South Indian Bank6.8030 months6.256.205.705.70
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank7.25567 days (TMB 567)6.806.706.706.70
YES Bank7.2518 months 1 day to less than 24 months6.657.006.756.75
Public sector banksHighest interest rate slab in %Tenure1-year returns in %3-year returns in %5-year returns in %10-year returns in %
Bank of Baroda6.75555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme6.256.256.306.00
Bank of India6.85999 days6.506.706.006.00
Bank of Maharashtra6.65400 days6.405.255.005.00
Canara Bank6.60555 days6.256.256.256.25
Central Bank of India6.75444 days6.106.006.006.00
Indian Bank6.65555 days6.106.056.006.00
Indian Overseas Bank6.60444 days6.506.106.106.10
Punjab National Bank6.60444 days6.256.306.356.00
Punjab & Sind Bank6.85666 days5.855.855.955.85
State Bank of India6.45444 days – Amrit Vrishti6.256.306.056.05
Union Bank of India6.55555 days6.206.106.006.00

Source: Paisabazaar. Data as of 19th August 2026

Top-10 performing liquid funds

Best liquid funds in 1-year

Funds1-year returns in %
ABSL Liquid Dir6.53
Axis Liquid Dir6.53
Sundaram Liquid Dir6.53
JioBlackRock Liquid Dir6.52
DSP Liquid Dir6.50
Edelweiss Liquid Dir6.50
Franklin India Liquid Super Inst Plan Dir6.50
Nippon India Liquid Dir6.49
PGIM India Liquid Dir6.49
UTI Liquid Dir6.48

Source: Value Research as of 26th August 2026

Best liquid funds in 3-year

Funds3-year returns in %
ABSL Liquid Dir7.02
Axis Liquid Dir7.02
Edelweiss Liquid Dir7.02
Sundaram Liquid Dir7.01
DSP Liquid Dir7
Franklin India Liquid Super Inst Plan Dir7
Groww Liquid Dir6.99
Mahindra Manulife Liquid Dir6.99
Nippon India Liquid Dir6.99
PGIM India Liquid Dir6.99

Source: Value Research as of 26th August 2026

Best liquid funds in 5-years

Funds5-year returns in %
ABSL Liquid Dir6.37
Axis Liquid Dir6.36
Edelweiss Liquid Dir6.35
Sundaram Liquid Dir6.35
Mahindra Manulife Liquid Dir6.35
PGIM India Liquid Dir6.34
Bank of India Liquid Dir6.34
Union Liquid Dir6.34
DSP Liquid Dir6.33
Franklin India Liquid Super Inst Plan Dir6.33

Source: Value Research as of 26th August 2026

Best liquid funds in 10-years

Funds10-year returns in %
Quant Liquid Dir6.35
Mahindra Manulife Liquid Dir6.2
ABSL Liquid Dir6.18
Franklin India Liquid Super Inst Plan Dir6.18
Axis Liquid Dir6.17
PGIM India Liquid Dir6.17
Edelweiss Liquid Dir6.16
Nippon India Liquid Dir6.16
Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Dir6.15
UTI Liquid Dir6.14

Source: Value Research as of 26th August 2026

How are liquid mutual funds and fixed deposits taxed?

Liquid Funds are a type of debt Mutual Fund (MF) known for their high liquidity and low-risk profile. These funds invest in short-term money market instruments, such as Treasury Bills (T-Bills), Commercial Papers, and Certificates of Deposit (CDs) with varying maturities ranging from a few days to a few months.

Gains from liquid funds are taxed at applicable slab rates for individual taxpayers as short-term capital gains, irrespective of the period of holding.

Interest earned on an FD is taxed under the head “Income from Other Sources”.  The interest is added to the total income and taxed at the applicable slab rate for individual taxpayers.

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ParticularsLiquid Mutual FundBank FD
NatureMarket-linked debt mutual fundBank deposit
TenureFlexibleFixed
Risk & ReturnPotentially higher, not guaranteedFixed and guaranteed. Premature withdrawal may attract a penalty in the form of reduced interest
LiquidityLiquid assetLock-in period applicable
TaxationShort-term gain taxed at slab rate (for post-Apr 2023 investments)Interest taxed at slab rate annually/accrual basis. Deduction for FDR of more than 5 years in a Scheduled Bank
TDSNo TDS on redemption gainsTDS applicable if interest exceeds threshold. The threshold for senior citizens is Rs.1 Lac as against Rs.50,000 for regular individuals. A specified form can be filed with the bank for non-deduction of TDS if the estimated total income of the individual is below the taxable limit.

Note: The Finance Act, 2023 introduced a special provision for debt mutual funds (including liquid funds) as per which the entire capital gain is treated as Short-Term Capital Gain (STCG) and taxed at the income-tax slab rate. For units Purchased Before 1 April 2023, a grandfathering provision applies to these investments and will be taxed as long-term capital gain at a special rate of 12.5% (without indexation) if the holding period exceeds 24 months if sold on or after 23 July 2024.  

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Which offers better post-tax returns?

The returns from both instruments are taxable at applicable slab rates; however, in the case of liquid funds, the expenses incurred in connection with transfer are eligible for deduction while computing income.  

“The tax rates for both the instruments are the same; however, Liquid funds may be tax efficient from a cash flow perspective because tax is generally triggered when units are redeemed, whereas FD interest is taxable as it accrues and is reported annually,” said Riaz Thingna, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat. 

Under the new tax regime (which is the default regime), the slab rates are the same irrespective of the type of individual, whether men or women, senior or non-senior. However, in the case of the old regime, the slab rates differ: Rs 2.5 Lacs, Rs 3 lakhs, and Rs 5 Lacs for non-senior, senior, and super senior citizens, respectively.

Below is the illustration according to Thingna (as per different slab rates)

Assumptions

Resident individual aged 35 years

Investment: Rs 10,00,000

Holding period: 1 year

FD rate: 7.0%

Liquid fund return: 7.2%

ParticularsFDLiquid Fund
InvestmentRs 10,00,000Rs 10,00,000
Pre-tax return Rs 70,000Rs 72,000
TDS @10% u/s 194A on FDRs 7,000
Tax @ 5% slabRs 3,500Rs 3,600
Post-tax return Rs 66,500Rs 68,400
Effective post-tax yield on investment6.65%6.84%

10% Slab

ParticularsFDLiquid Fund
InvestmentRs 10,00,000Rs 10,00,000
Pre-tax returnRs 70,000Rs 72,000
TDS @10% u/s 194A on FDRs 7,000
Tax @ 10% slabRs 7,000Rs 7,200
Post-tax return Rs 63,000Rs 64,800
Effective post-tax yield on investment6.3%6.48%

15% Slab

ParticularsFDLiquid Fund
InvestmentRs 10,00,000Rs 10,00,000
Pre-tax return Rs 70,000Rs 72,000
TDS @10% u/s 194A on FDRs 7,000
Tax @ 15% slabRs 10,500Rs 10,800
Post-tax return Rs 59,500Rs 61,200
Effective post-tax yield on investment5.95%6.12%

20% Slab

ParticularsFDLiquid Fund
InvestmentRs 10,00,000Rs 10,00,000
Pre-tax return Rs 70,000Rs 72,000
TDS @10% u/s 194A on FDRs 7,000 
Tax @ 20%Rs 14,000Rs 14,400
Post-tax return Rs 56,000Rs 57,600
Effective post-tax yield on investment5.60%5.76%

25% Slab

ParticularsFDLiquid Fund
InvestmentRs 10,00,000Rs 10,00,000
Pre-tax return Rs 70,000Rs 72,000
TDS @10% u/s 194A on FDRs 7,000
Tax @ 25% slabRs 17,500Rs 18,000
Post-tax return Rs 52,500Rs 54,000
Effective post-tax yield on investment5.25%5.4%

30% Slab

ParticularsFDLiquid Fund
InvestmentRs 10,00,000Rs 10,00,000
Pre-tax return Rs 70,000Rs 72,000
TDS @10% u/s 194A on FDRs 7,000 
Tax @ 30%Rs 21,000Rs 21,600
Post-tax return Rs 49,000Rs 50,400
Effective post-tax yield on investment4.90%5.04%

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.  

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