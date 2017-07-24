Rajmata Mohinder Kaur dead at 94; After Mother of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh passes away, PM Modi hails her dedication to serving society

Rajmata Mohinder Kaur of Patiala breathed her last on Monday at the age of 94 at her residence in Patiala. (Facebook\ Indian National Congress\IE)

Rajmata Mohinder Kaur dead: The matriarch of the erstwhile Patiala royalty and mother of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajmata Mohinder Kaur of Patiala breathed her last on Monday at the age of 94 at her residence in Patiala, according to newswire service ANI. Rajmata Mohinder Kaur was the last designated queen of the estate ruled by the Phulkian dynasty. Rajmata Mohinder Kaur has also been a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The late Mohinder Kaur had not been keeping well for some time. According to an official spokesperson, Rajmata Kaur passed away at the family’s Moti Mahal residence in Patiala at 7:24 PM. The Spokesperson also said that the former parliamentarian passed away due to multiple system failure triggered by a natural weakening caused by old age. She is survived by two daughters and two sons. Rajmata Mohinder Kaur of Patiala’s cremation would be held at the Shahi Samadhan or the royal crematorium, on Tuesday, as per Hindustan Times.

Rajmata Mohinder Kaur was born to Harchand Singh Jaijee, who was a nobleman in the Patiala State. He was also a member of the Patiala Riyasat Praiya Mandar (Patiala State Peoples’ Forum, an affiliate of the Indian National Congress). Mohinder Kaur was married to the late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh at the age of 16 in 1938.

Saddened by demise of Rajmata Mohinder Kaur. Her dedication to serving society was remarkable. Condolences to @capt_amarinder & his family. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a tweet condoled the death of Rajmata Mohinder Kaur, in his condolence message PM Modi said, ”Her dedication to serving society was remarkable”. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi called Captain Amarinder Singh to express their condolences.