Rajinikanth says he will fill the vacuum left by Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, on Monday, addressed a gathering at Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, Chennai. The veteran actor during the rally remembered former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha and said that ‘Amma’ is no more while the patriarch Karunanidhi is ill. “Tamil Nadu needs a leader and I will come and fill that vacuum. God is on my side,” he added. The Thalaiva also said.”I didn’t expect the present political parties to welcome me. But why are you discouraging me and others?”

Rajinikanth also said,”The present government and politicians are asking why are actors leaving their makeup and coming to take over their jobs as politicians. I am 67 years now, since you are not doing your duty I am stepping in.”

The veteran actor added that his political journey is not easy. He said,”It is a journey through struggles and hurdles but I can give governance which they (MGR) gave to common people and I trust I can do that too.” Rajinikanth also said that after having close relationship with M Karunanidhi, GK Moopanar and others he learned a lot about politics. “Politics is a way where there are snakes, thorns and difficulties.”

He also scolded the public gathered for erecting the banners as it disturbed the free flow of public movement which is the violation of High Courts orders. and requested the fans not to indulge in such activities.

On December 31, Rajinikanth had announced he would launch a party and contest in all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. He had also clarified that he would launch the party after elections are announced in the state. Whether to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, he said he will take a call later.