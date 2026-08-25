The tractor industry recorded a strong start to FY27, with wholesale volumes rising 20.1% year-on-year in July, but growth is expected to moderate sharply over the rest of the fiscal amid a high base and concerns over the monsoon, rating agency ICRA said.

Retail volumes rose 28.3% in July, aided by a favourable base, steady farm cash flows and improved affordability following the reduction in GST on tractors. Wholesale volumes had grown 23.5% in FY26, setting a high base for the current fiscal.

Wholesale volumes for April-July FY27 were up 19% year-on-year. However, ICRA expects domestic tractor volumes to grow by only 1-4% for the full fiscal as the strong momentum seen in the first four months is unlikely to be sustained.

The monsoon outlook remains a key swing factor for tractor demand. The India Meteorological Department’s first-stage Long Range Forecast had projected southwest monsoon rainfall at 90% of the Long Period Average, with a margin of error of four percentage points. Expected El Niño conditions contributed to the below-normal forecast.

Rainfall, however, has improved considerably since June. The overall deficit narrowed to around 12% as of August 10, from about 30% on June 30, while reservoir levels have also recovered.

The improvement has been reflected in kharif sowing, with acreage down just 2% year-on-year as of August 7, compared with a 21% decline in late June. Despite the recovery, ICRA said the risk of lower kharif acreage and a below-normal monsoon could weigh on farm incomes and tractor demand.

The outlook is not entirely weak. Kharif and rabi foodgrain production in agricultural year 2025-26 rose 3% year-on-year, supported by favourable rainfall in calendar 2025. Minimum support prices and government subsidies are also expected to support farm cash flows and provide some resilience to tractor demand.

For tractor manufacturers, ICRA expects profitability to remain healthy, supported by operating leverage and stable raw material costs. Credit profiles are also likely to remain comfortable, backed by healthy profitability, low leverage and adequate liquidity.

All-in-all,the agency’s outlook therefore points to a year of moderation rather than a sharp downturn, with the industry’s strong FY26 performance making high growth difficult to repeat in FY27.