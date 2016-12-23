Rahul Gandhi inspires these ROFL poetries on Twitter, you won’t like to miss

While pointing out the inconvenience caused to people due to demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi shared a couplet to attack PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took to poetry and songs today to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged Sahara kickbacks and demonetisation. Criticising the RBI flip-flops on deposits in banks after the announcement of demonetisation on November 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul invoked a song of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Namak Halal’ but twisted it in his own style. “…Amitabh Bachchan ji ki film ka ek gaana tha ‘ram ram japna ghareeb ka maal apna,” Rahul said. The original words were, “Aap ka to lagta hai bas yahi sapna/ Ram naam japna paraya maal apna.”

While pointing out the widespread inconvenience caused to people due to demonetisation, Rahul shared a couplet to attack PM Modi, “Log toot jaate hain ek ghar banane mein, tum taras nahi khaate grehastiyan jalane mein.” Yesterday, while responding to PM Modi’s “packet” jibe against him, Rahul had invoked Ghalib, saying, “‘Har ek baat pe kehte ho ke tu kya hai, tumhi kaho ke yeh Andaaz-e-Guftagu kya hai”.

However, Rahul Gandhi’s “poetic” avatar has triggered the lyrical bones of Twitterati and they are sharing these ROFL couplets you won’t like to miss.

लोग टूट जाते है एक घर बनाने में,

मगर शादी करनी पड़ती है, मकान को घर बनाने मे। ????????????#RahulGandhiPoetry — ????Secret Santa ???? (@Che_Chora) December 23, 2016

This Morning I woke up at night

Modi ji brought many villages back to light

#rahulgandhipoetry — Sudhanshu Pandey (@pandeythinks) December 23, 2016

This morning I got up at night,

To can get vitamin D from sunlight. ☀️#RahulGandhiPoetry — Angurlata Deka (@Angurlata) December 23, 2016

This morning I got up at night.

I’m blabbering fool who never does anything right. #RahulGandhiPoetry — Devika (@Dayweekaa) December 23, 2016

Log toot jaate hain ek ghar banane mein, tum taras nahi khaate #RahulGandhiPoetry trend karaane me????: Rahul Gandhi http://t.co/ftkPJ5QfWs — कटप्पीन्दर (@KatappaOfficial) December 23, 2016

Log toot jaate hain ek ghar banaane mein, kya kuch karna nahi padta office me chutti milwane me..#RahulGandhiPoetry — Aky (@akygawde1791) December 23, 2016

Twinkle twinkle little star

Rahul baba what you are Baba blacksheep have u any wool

Koi kuch bhi kahe I am not a fool#RahulGandhiPoetry — Fed Up (@im_fedup) December 23, 2016

लग गयी क़तार, लूट गया देश,

बस भी करो मोदी जी, और कितने बदलोगे भेस?#RahulGandhiPoetry — Babu Thakela (@babu_thakela) December 23, 2016

Log toot jaate hain ek ghar banane mein,

Or hum saari raat nikaal dete hai unke maikhaane mai #RahulGandhiPoetry — KAMINEY (@kaminey__) December 23, 2016

5 Little Monkeys

Sitting in a tree

Teasing Mr.Crocodile,

“You can’t catch me.”

Along came Mr.Crocodile,

Quiet as can be #RahulGandhiPoetry — ????Anti-Riders™???? (@antiriders) December 23, 2016

Speaking at an event in Varanasi yesterday, PM Modi had mocked Rahul, saying, “There is a young leader, who is learning how to give a speech now. Since the time he has started speaking, there have been no bounds to my happiness.” “Had he not spoken, there would have been an earthquake and the country would not have managed to emerge out of the after-effects of the earthquake for 10 years,” he added. Referring to Rahul, the PM also said that he “didn’t know what was in this “packet” in 2009. Now we are getting to know.”