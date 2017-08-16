Punjab CM Amarinder Singh writes to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to ease Pathankot rail congestion

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu seeking permission for the utilisation and development of the existing local Dalhousie Road railway station to decongest the larger Pathankot station.

In his letter to the Prabhu, Amarinder urged him to accede to his request in order to tackle the congestion at Pathankot, and also to minimise pollution that was adversely affecting the health of local residents, an official spokesperson said today.

Pointing out that railway overbridges and underbridges were not feasible on this line due to narrow land, the chief minister sought the railway minister’s personal intervention to allow the state to use the Dalhousie railway station in public interest, especially of the residents of Pathankot.

The narrow gauge railway track from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar was inaugurated in 1929, and takes off from the main railway station at Pathankot.

Over the years, the city has expanded on either side of the track and become densely populated, leading to heavy congestion along the railway track.

Besides, there are nine railway crossings on the line passing midway through the city and these remain closed during peak hours, resulting in heavy losses to business establishments, while also causing all kinds of pollution including noise, dust, and hazardous chemicals, the spokesperson said.