Prakash Javadekar says India will achieve 100 per cent literacy rate in next five years

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that illiteracy from India would be eradicated over the next five years, reported PTI on Saturday evening. The minister added that as part of efforts to achieve 100 per cent literacy, the students of classes 6 to 12 would be roped in and trained to teach their illiterate parents and grandparents at home, the report by PTI added. These statements by Javadekar came while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Festival of Education’ that was jointly organised by the Rajasthan government and Gems Education India. “It will be a moment of pride for the students as well as their parents or grandparents,” Javadekar was quoted as saying. He spoke about roping in youngsters and emphasised on making learning more enjoyable in order to keep a check on dropouts. “Unless you make learning enjoyable, there will always be a percentage of students dropping out,” HRD minister said.

Javadekar on the occasion also expressed hope that the government’s efforts to improve the quality of education will make the public and private schools to compete and have a “healthy competition” with each other in new India. He also said that the government will also improve the quality of food served under the midday meal scheme in the government schools by training the cooks for two days on hygiene and taste preferences.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was also present on at the event. She said that her government is focusing on improving the quality of education in the state. She added that the state government has taken several initiatives to transform the educational infrastructure and institutions in Rajasthan.