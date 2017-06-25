PM Narendra Modi US visit: President Donald Trump says looking forward to meet PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi US visit: PM Narendra Modi landed Washington DC earlier in the day on the second leg of his three-nation tour. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi US visit: Ahead of his one to one meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Monday, US President Donald Trump has said he was looking forward to his meeting the former. This will be the first meeting between the two since Donald Trump’s taking over as the US President.

PM Narendra Modi landed Washington DC earlier in the day on the second leg of his three-nation tour for his bilateral meeting with Donald Trump, a PTI report said. he is scheduled to interact with around 20 top American CEOs followed by an Indian-American community event in Virginia, where more than 600 members of Indian community are expected to participate.

US President Donald Trump will host the prime minister on Monday. Two leaders are expected to spend around five hours together siscussing several bilateral issues between two countries. A delegation level talks, a working dinner,will hosted by hosted.

The two leaders will not address a press conference but will issue individual press statements.

“Indian PM @NarendraModi to the United States and reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two nations,” US Senator Kamala Harris tweeted.

A number of issues are expected to be discussed during the bilateral talksPrime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, including on defence cooperation, civil nuclear deal. combating terrorism, H-1B work visa etc.

A senior official of the US administration had earlier said the visit is an opportunity to strengthen thestrategic partnership between both countries, which the US president views as a critical partnership in promoting stability in the Asia Pacific region, the PTI report added