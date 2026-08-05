RBI MPC Meeting Highlights: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintains repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, policy stance kept unchanged at ‘Neutral’.

The RBI Governor stated that, “Amid persistent global uncertainty, domestic economy has exhibited resilience. The MPC unanimously decided in favour of status quo on policy interest rate with neutral stance, Economic growth continues to be supported by resilient demand.”

The Governor further added that the rise in inflation was exacerbated by food, fuel prices but it is not broad-based. He pointed out the rise in crude as a key concern.

These are bi-monthly meetings held by MPC. The previous meeting was held in June in which they decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while retaining the neutral policy stance. The repo rate was last reduced by 25 basis points, from 5.50% to 5.25%, in December 2025.

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