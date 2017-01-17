Pakistan hand in Kanpur train tragedy? ISI paid goons to plant bombs on railway tracks, hints Bihar police

Reportedly, the Police, in an official statement, has stated that the derailment had occurred due to IED blast and ISI might had paid goons to plant IED on the railway tracks. (PTI)

In a major development of the ongoing probe on the Kanpur train tragedy, the Bihar police has, today hinted that Pakistan spy agency ISI might be behind the tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 140 people and injured many others, on November 20. Reportedly, the Police, in an official statement, has stated that the derailment had occurred due to IED blast and ISI might had paid goons to plant IED on the railway tracks.

According to reports, during intense grilling by the police, one of the suspects had confessed that there was conspiracy by Pakistan, behind the derailment of the fourteen coaches of Indore-Patna Express near Pukhrayan in Kanpur. While the actual reason behind the accident remained uncertain, according to reports till now, prima facie indicated towards rail fracture.

Also Watch:



Marking as one of the worst Indian Railways accidents, fourteen coaches of the Patna-Indore Express derailed in Pukharayan town, 60 km from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, at around 3 am in the morning, claiming the lives of over 140 people and leaving behind several more injuries. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had announced ex-gratia of Rs 3.5 lakhs for families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for critically injured.