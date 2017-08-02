  3. Noida authority lodges FIR against 3 for land grabbing

By: | Noida | Published: August 2, 2017 12:09 AM
Noida Development Authority, land grabbing noida, land grab, noida news, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, Dabra Abadi extension In village Dabra’s Abadi extension, plot files were missing and could not be traced in the office. (Representational image/PTI)

The Noida Development Authority today lodged a complaint against three persons for alleged land grab and demolition of an authority wall here. Noida authority junior engineer Mahesh Sharma has lodged FIR against Jai Bhagwan Chauhan and two others for demolishing authority wall and grabbing the authority land, police said. At Greater Noida, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Senior Officer, Planning- Sukhvir Singh has lodged complaint at Kasna police station. He stated that in village Dabra’s Abadi extension, plot files were missing and could not be traced in the office.

