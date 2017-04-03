NIRF Ranking 2017: JNU, Jadavpur University didn’t get rankings for Afzal Guru, anti-India slogans, says Prakash Javadekar

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2017 for Indian Universities today. The list was released by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in a press conference at the PIB Conference Hall. While Indian Institute of Science (IIS), Bangalore ranked number 1 in the list, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras was ranked as the best Engineering college in the country. While answering a question about the entry of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jadavpur University, Prakash Jawadekar said, “JNU and Jadavpur University didn’t get rankings for Afzal guru and anti-India slogans but for good work done by students.”

This taunting comment by the Union Minister comes in the wake of the numerous student protests that have been taking place in these universities over the last few years. Afzal Guru, who was an accused in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack was executed on February 9, 2013. After his execution, protests erupted in both Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University and during these protests slogans for ‘Azaadi’ were freely raised. On April 2, some students of the Jadavpur University protested against the RSS and raised slogans like “Azadi”, “Halla Bol” and “RSS door hatao”.

More about the NIRF Ranking List 2017:

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2017 list includes colleges like (not in order)- Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Ahmedabad IIM Bangalore; IIM Calcutta; IIM Lucknow; IIM Kozhikode; IISc Bangalore; BHU, Varanasi; Miranda House, Delhi; Loyola College, Chennai; Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi; Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi; National Institute of Pharma Education and Research, Mohali among others.

HRD Minister Javadekar at the release also said that the rankings have been based on 20 parameters, which would be very useful to the stakeholders. He further informed that regional diversity, gender equity, the inclusion of disadvantaged sections were among some of the specific parameters in the India Rankings 2017.