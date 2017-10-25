NEET scam: Medical PG student from Patna who cheated in exam arrested

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old postgraduate student, Dr Jaan Mehta, pursuing radiology from Patna medical college for allegedly seeking help from examination supervisors to cheat in the December 2016 NEET. (Reuters)

The crime branch has started cracking down on the doctors trapped in National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) scam. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old postgraduate student, Dr Jaan Mehta, pursuing radiology from Patna medical college for allegedly seeking help from examination supervisors to cheat in the December 2016 NEET, reported Indian Express. Mehta scored well in Medical PG examination which helped him in getting admission in Radiology Course in PG.

Sources said a team of central range of the Crime Branch went to Patna, soon after the investigating officer received a nod from Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik a few days ago to take legal action against those who allegedly benefited from the scam. It was a joint operation with Bihar police, that resulted in the arrest of Mehta. “We have arrested the accused, Dr Jaan Mehta, from Patna. Further investigations are on,” Alok Kumar, the JCP (Crime Branch) was quoted as saying.

According to police sources, during the investigation it was observed that the accused had cleared MBBS after 12 attempts and got rank 386 in the NEET exam held last year. NEET is held to admit students to postgraduate medical courses. The sources added that the alleged cheating took place at two examination centres — in Chandigarh and Greater Noida. “The accused took the exam at the Greater Noida centre and his name came up during questioning of the arrested accused, who helped aspirants cheat,” police sources said.