17:52 (IST) 6 Aug 2026

Iran said it is close to finalising an agreement with Oman that could help end the US-Iran conflict and introduce a new navigation model giving Tehran greater control over commercial ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian source and two regional officials.

The proposed arrangement, one of the biggest concessions to Iran so far, would route commercial vessels through Iranian territorial waters on both inbound and outbound journeys, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Iran's IRNA news agency. He said talks with Oman had reached "fundamental understandings" and were "on the verge of being finalised".

Gharibabadi said Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz only if the United States honoured the memorandum of understanding signed in mid-June, though he added that would not be sufficient on its own. He also said Tehran had received messages from Washington indicating it was "fully prepared to return to its commitments" under the agreement.

Meanwhile, tolls for passage through the strait have yet to be agreed. Eight of the world's largest shipping associations have urged the United Nations and the International Maritime Organization to oppose any transit fees, warning in a joint letter that such a move would mark a "significant departure from established international practice" and could set a precedent for other strategic waterways.