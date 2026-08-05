Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the geographical coordinates of a proposed shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran said. A joint announcement is now being finalised, although Tehran warned that third-party interference could disrupt the process.
Iran also said the agreement would not by itself guarantee security in the strategic waterway.
The proposed arrangement could give Iran greater control over ships entering the Gulf through Hormuz.
US-Iran War Updates: August 6
- Iran and Oman are close to finalising a framework for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran says the proposed shipping arrangement with Oman would not automatically reopen the strait. Tehran says additional conditions, including US commitments, must be met.
- Tehran says its talks with Oman are strictly bilateral and that no negotiations with Washington are underway. Iran acknowledged receiving US messages but said no decision has been made on further talks.
- Yemen’s Houthis said they struck the Saudi oil tanker Daisy with a ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden and forced it to turn back.
- At least 10 commercial ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, while 19 transited the Bab al-Mandeb. Traffic remains well below normal levels.
- Iran’s president said sanctions and war have created the toughest conditions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He accused external powers of trying to weaken public support for the government.
- Iran says the two countries have agreed on geographical coordinates for a proposed commercial shipping route through Hormuz. A joint statement is now being finalised.
- Brent crude below $80/barrel, while WTI crude remains around $75/barrel.
- Israel ordered residents of Mansouri to evacuate before carrying out strikes it said targeted Hezbollah. : US-mediated talks in Rome were suspended ahead of schedule following renewed Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.
- UKMTO said a vessel sank after an attack in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait but did not identify the ship or attacker. The Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly threatened shipping in the waterway.
|Crude Oil (WTI)
|Brent
|Natural Gas
|Gasoline
|$75.014
|$79.342
|$2.6688
|$2.8289
Modi, Netanyahu discuss India-Israel ties, West Asia developments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone and reviewed progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.
Modi and Netanyahu also exchanged views on the latest developments in West Asia and agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.
Israeli army fired 113 projectiles into southern Lebanon: UNIFIL
The Israeli army launched 113 projectiles into southern Lebanon on Wednesday, marking the highest number recorded in a single day since June 21, according to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
UNIFIL said the increase represented the biggest one-day violation of Lebanon's airspace since the period leading up to the June 26 "pilot zone" withdrawal agreement between the two sides.
At least 30 killed in suspected Houthi attack on Yemen camps
At least 30 people were killed and several others injured in a suspected Houthi rocket and drone attack targeting military camps in Yemen's Marib and Hadramawt governorates, according to local media reports.
Earlier, the Yemeni Emergency Forces of the internationally recognised government said the attacks caused casualties and material damage at the camps.
Reuters/Ipsos poll finds Americans pessimistic about Iran war's impact
Half of Americans believe the US war with Iran will make the Middle East less stable over the next year, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted five months into the conflict.
The six-day survey, which concluded on Monday, found that 50% of respondents expected US military action in Iran to destabilise the region, compared with 17% who believed it would bring greater stability. Another 16% said the situation would remain unchanged, while 17% were unsure or declined to answer.
The poll came as US President Donald Trump again stepped back from threats of "massive attacks" on Iran, highlighting continued uncertainty over the conflict he had initially predicted would end in a swift victory.
Respondents also expressed concern over rising fuel costs, with 58% expecting gasoline prices to worsen as disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz affect global oil supplies. Only 15% said they expected gas prices to improve. Reuters reported.
Iran says Oman talks on Hormuz shipping deal near finalisation
Iran said it is close to finalising an agreement with Oman that could help end the US-Iran conflict and introduce a new navigation model giving Tehran greater control over commercial ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian source and two regional officials.
The proposed arrangement, one of the biggest concessions to Iran so far, would route commercial vessels through Iranian territorial waters on both inbound and outbound journeys, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Iran's IRNA news agency. He said talks with Oman had reached "fundamental understandings" and were "on the verge of being finalised".
Gharibabadi said Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz only if the United States honoured the memorandum of understanding signed in mid-June, though he added that would not be sufficient on its own. He also said Tehran had received messages from Washington indicating it was "fully prepared to return to its commitments" under the agreement.
Meanwhile, tolls for passage through the strait have yet to be agreed. Eight of the world's largest shipping associations have urged the United Nations and the International Maritime Organization to oppose any transit fees, warning in a joint letter that such a move would mark a "significant departure from established international practice" and could set a precedent for other strategic waterways.
Arab, Muslim nations condemn Israel's intensified attacks on Gaza
The foreign ministers of Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt have condemned Israel's escalating attacks in Gaza following a meeting in Amman.
In a joint statement, the ministers said the targeting of civilians and healthcare facilities in the enclave amounted to a "grave breach of international law". They also said Israel's intensified military campaign was undermining recent efforts by US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace to secure a peace agreement.
The statement was issued after talks in the Jordanian capital focused on protecting holy sites in Jerusalem.
Proposed US-Iran deal could give Tehran Strait of Hormuz oversight
A proposed agreement involving Iran and Oman aimed at ending five months of conflict between Iran and the United States would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a senior Iranian source and two regional officials cited by Reuters.
If implemented, the arrangement would mark one of the most significant concessions to Iran under the proposed deal, the sources said.
Dollar edges higher, yen eases as markets await US jobs data
Currency markets were subdued on Thursday, with the Japanese yen giving up some of its recent intervention-driven gains and the US dollar recovering slightly from a six-week low.
The yen weakened to 157.85 per dollar after modest declines over the past two sessions. It has retreated from Monday's high of 155.20 per dollar, though it remains well above its multi-decade low of nearly 164 reached in July.
Investors are awaiting more details on a proposed US-Iran deal and Friday's US jobs report for fresh market direction.
Israeli forces arrest 60 Palestinians in Qalandiya camp: Prisoner’s Society
The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said Israeli forces arrested 60 Palestinians in the Qalandiya refugee camp on Thursday, the second day of an ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.
The group said those detained and interrogated included women and children, alleging that Israeli forces carried out severe beatings, intimidation and used restraints as a form of torture. It also said residents were forced from their homes and properties were damaged during the raids.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said at least 16 Palestinians were injured after being assaulted by Israeli forces during operations in the camp over the past two days.
Israeli military says it searched Hebron village after settler arson attack
The Israeli military said its forces entered Khirbet Tuba village in Hebron, in the southern West Bank, overnight after Israeli civilians allegedly set fire to homes and attacked Palestinians.
According to the military, several Palestinians, including a woman and a girl, were injured, while multiple buildings were burned. It said troops found charred buildings, graffiti and damaged property upon arrival, but the suspects had fled the area before the forces reached the village.
Pakistani PM travels to Saudi Arabia
As a key mediator between the US and Iran, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Saudi Arabia today amid continuing mediation efforts. While the official two-day trip will consolidate Pakistan-Saudi bilateral ties, the US-Iran war is also expected to brought up again.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said during his weekly news briefing: “We are still engaging with other countries regarding the crisis in the Middle East and the situation in Hormuz.
“Our diplomatic efforts continue to work towards a comprehensive and sustainable solution regarding the Strait of Hormuz.”
Shipping groups request UN and IMO to oppose Hormuz tools
In a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres and the head of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez, eight major shipping associations urged the authorities to oppose the imposition of tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
Compulsory or service charges “represent a significant departure from established international practice”, they wrote, warning they could create a precedent in other waterways. They also called for action over the safety of seafarers.
The signatories involved were: Asian Shipowners’ Association, BIMCO (Baltic and International Maritime Council), Cruise Lines International Association, European Shipowners, INTERCARGO (Global Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners), INTERTANKO (International Association of Independent Tanker Owners), and the World Shipping Council.
Oil gains amid uncertain Iran-Oman talks on Hormuz
Oil prices increased on Thursday as investors anticipated the outcome of Iran-Oman talks on the potential restoration of normal operations in the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.60%, to $79.93 a barrel by 0755 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures added 29 cents, or 0.39%, to $75.51 a barrel.
"Traders still remember the short-lived Memorandum of Understanding signed in June, so there is understandable anxiety that any new deal could prove equally fragile," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, as quoted by Reuters.
A senior Iranian source and two regional sources previously told Reuters that a proposed deal between Iran and Oman would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Hormuz Strait.
Iran says Trump faces a difficult choice
Iran says Trump now faces two choices: escalate the conflict and risk wider Gulf disruption, or accept a deal that may not give the US a clear victory. Tehran believes Washington wants something it can show as proof that it won the war.
Iran has warned Gulf countries that any fresh US attack on Iran could trigger strikes on key energy facilities across the region.
The warning came after Donald Trump threatened to target Iran’s energy network and infrastructure.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urged Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan to use their influence to stop further US strikes.
He said Iran was ready to retaliate, but a diplomatic solution was the best way to avoid a wider regional war, Reuters reported.
Gold hits seven-week high as market weighs potential Hormuz reopening
Gold surged for a 4th session on Thursday, hitting its highest level in seven weeks. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $4,254.98 per ounce by 0636 GMT, after earlier hitting its highest level since June 18. On Wednesday, bullion posted its biggest daily gain since February. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $4,312.80.
"The sharp rally came on building optimism that a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East is close to being finalised. This in turn would keep downside pressure on oil prices and reduce the need for central banks to raise rates, providing a clear tailwind for gold," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said, as quoted by Reuters.
Iraq, Saudi Arabia discuss upcoming high-level visits
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed preparations for an Iraqi security delegation’s visit to Saudi Arabia. They also reviewed plans for reciprocal visits and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s expected trip to the kingdom.
Vance calls Iran negotiations ‘messy’
US Vice President JD Vance defended the Trump administration’s handling of talks with Tehran, describing the negotiations as complicated and Iranian officials as “extraordinarily difficult people”. He said Washington remains focused on reaching a deal that serves US interests.
Houthi attacks threaten global oil shipping
Yemen’s Houthis have claimed attacks on two Saudi oil tankers near Yanbu port in the Red Sea and in the Gulf of Aden. Renewed attacks around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait could force tankers onto longer routes, raising shipping times, freight costs and fuel prices.
Trump denies reports of US weapons running low
Trump rejected reports that the Pentagon’s missile stockpiles are being depleted, saying the US has “massive amounts” of ammunition and is rapidly expanding production. He also warned that those leaking information about weapons supplies could face long jail sentences.
Iranian footballers become Australian citizens
Former Iran women’s national team players Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh became Australian citizens five months after seeking asylum.
24 Palestinian detainees transferred back to Gaza
The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated the transfer of 24 Palestinian detainees released from Israeli prisons to Gaza. They were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis for medical checks, bringing the total number returned under the ceasefire agreement to 636.
US-Iran deal could be signed within 48 hours, officials say
US officials said an agreement between Washington and Tehran could potentially be signed within 48 hours. The reported deal would focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and could serve as the first step towards wider negotiations between the two sides.
Hormuz agreement will not end wider crisis, Iran says
Tehran has stressed that an agreement with Oman over the temporary shipping route would not mean an immediate return to pre-war conditions. Iran says the disruption to navigation is linked to US military action and its naval blockade, while Washington rejects claims that Tehran would control traffic through the strait.
Oil prices edge lower as Hormuz deal hopes grow
Brent crude fell 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.08 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.69. The decline came as investors assessed whether progress in Iran-Oman discussions could lead to a wider US-Iran peace agreement and help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran, Oman reach understanding on Hormuz route
Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the geographical coordinates of a proposed shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, with a joint announcement now being finalised. Tehran said the deal would not by itself guarantee security in the strategic waterway and warned that third-party interference could disrupt the process. The proposed arrangement could also give Iran greater control over ships entering the Gulf through Hormuz.
Vance defends US-Iran negotiations
US Vice President JD Vance called negotiations with Tehran extremely difficult, saying Iran’s leadership is divided between those seeking an end to the war and hardliners who want the conflict to continue.
Tanker reports two explosions while crossing Hormuz
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said the master of a tanker reported hearing two explosions off Oman’s Kumzar while transiting Hormuz. The vessel and crew were reported safe.
Iran says Hormuz deal with Oman is nearly final
Tehran says it is on the verge of finalising a deal with Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after the two sides agreed on coordinates for shipping routes through the key waterway.
Iran says Hormuz deal nearly finalised
Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on almost all issues related to a proposed shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, including the entry and exit lanes for maritime traffic, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.
According to Iran's IRNA news agency, Gharibabadi said a final agreement between the two countries is "on the verge of being finalised.