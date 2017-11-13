Narendra Modi Donald Trump meet live: PM, US President attend opening ceremony of 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila

Narendra Modi Donald Trump meet live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila. The Prime Minister will also meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the crucial event. (ANI image)

Narendra Modi Donald Trump meet live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila. The Prime Minister will also meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the crucial event. PM Modi had arrived in the Philippines capital yesterday. Ahead of the crucial meet, PM Modi had also briefly met President Trump and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of a gala dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN. Today is a big day as the whole world is looking forward to the meeting between PM Modi and President Trump. Apart the from the meet, the thorny issue of China’s aggressive military maneuver in the disputed South China Sea, North Korea’s nuclear missile tests and overall security architecture in the region are likely to come up for discussion during the ASEAN summit. PM Modi had met Trump for the first time in June this year during his US visit. Trump, then had described PM Modi as as a “great Prime Minister”. PM Modi was given a warm welcome by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Track live updates of PM Modi-Donald Trump meet

7:44 AM: PM Modi yesterday met President Trump and shook hands

7:40 AM: The First EAS was held in KL, Malaysia and was agreed to be convened after each annual ASEAN Summit.

7:36 AM”It involves discussions by 16 countries in the East, Southeast and South Asian regions on key issues affecting the region and the evolving regional architecture

7:32 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other global leaders is attending the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila

7:30 AM: WATCH- PM Modi attends the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila

7:27 AM: Leaders pose for a group photograph at the opening ceremony of 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila Philippines.

7:26 AM: US President Donald Trump has attended for the opening ceremony of 31st ASEA Summit in Manila.

7:25 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended at the venue for opening ceremony of 31st ASEA Summit in Manila

7:24 AM: PM Modi will also visit International Rice Research Institute, Mahaveer Philippines Foundation

7:22 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral with US President Donald Trump, also with President Duterte of Philippines.

7:20 am: PM Modi will address at the ASEAN Bussiness and Investment Summit and later attend a Community Reception