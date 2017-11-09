Horrific! Mumbai monorail catches fire near Mysore Colony Station; services shut

Tragedy struck a monorail in Mumbai this morning as two coaches of the train caught fire near the Mysore Colony Station this morning. (ANI Twitter)

Tragedy struck Mumbai monorail this morning as two coaches of a train caught fire near the Mysore Colony Station this morning, as per ANI reports. Services have been shut since then and are likely to resume only in the afternoon. No casualties have, however, been reported so far. As per reports, no passenger was onboard during the incident.

Mumbai monorail coaches caught fire at the station in the wee hours of the morning at around 5:20 am. This is not the first time Mumbai monorail has faced trouble. Since its launch on February 10, 2014, two months before the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor was thrown open, the monorail witnessed some problems. A monorail train broke down between Wadala and Bhakti Park Stations in May this year. The stranded passengers were evacuated after the train was towed back to the Wadala station. Monorail services were also affected in July due to power failure leading to a train halting near the Chembur station. However, there were no injuries during the incident.

The Monorail, a light rapid transport system, changed the way Mumbaikars travel with air-conditioned coaches, smart-card tickets, lifts and escalators at overhead stations. The monorail is being executed by a consortium of engineering major L&T and Malaysian firm Scomi Engineering. The first service in Mumbai was started between Wadala Depot and Chembur in the metropolis in February 2014. The service reduced the travel time between Wadala and Chembur by almost half, from 40 minutes to nearly 21 minutes.