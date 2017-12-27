What is Mahadayi river water dispute among Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra: 5 things to know

Mahadayi river water dispute: Farmers protesting opposite BJP office on Mahadayi issue in Karnataka. (Source Twitter/@Dinesh Gundu Rao)

Mahadayi river water dispute: On Wednesday, normal life was hit in five north Karnataka districts due to a bandh called by farmer groups over getting Mahadayi river water from Goa to meet the drinking water needs of drought-prone areas of the region. The districts where bandh was called by ‘Mahadayi Kalasa Banduri Nala Horata Samanvaya Samiti’ included Gadag, Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri and Bagalkot across the Malaprabha river basin and its neighbouring areas. The bandh was backed by several pro-Kannada organisation including the Kannada film industry. The leaders of ‘Mahadayi Kalasa Banduri Nala Horata Samanvaya Samiti’ termed the bandh as a “warning bell” for the state and Central governments. Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, it is expected the protests would further intensify in coming days.

Here are five things to know about the Mahadayi river water dispute:

1. The Mahadayi (called Mandovi in Goa) originates in Karnataka and flows to Goa and Maharashtra. The three states are locked in a protracted dispute over sharing its water for the last 30 years. Attempts at negotiations among the states were initiated by the central government way back in 1985.

2. The dispute reached a flashpoint in 2002 when the then Karnataka government led by chief minister S M Krishna decided to implement a long pending drinking water project by building a canal across two tributaries of the Mahadayi – Kalasa and Banduri. The project aimed to divert 7.56 TMC of water from the Mahadayi to the Malaprabha river in Karnataka to address the drinking water needs in three parched north Karnataka districts of Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag, according to The Indian Express. The NDA government at the Centre had then cleared the project but it was opposed by Manohar Parrikar government of Goa then. Parrikar, who is still leading Goa government, is still opposed to the project.

3. In 2002, Parrikar government had argued that the Kalasa Banduri project would result in a huge ecological imbalance in Goa as the river support the fragile ecosystem in Western Ghats regions of Goa. Following objections from Parrikar, the project stalled by the NDA government at the centre. Parrikar on Tuesday denied media reports that he would meet his Karnataka counterpart on January 5 in connection with the dispute.

On December 20 this year, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa and other leaders had met Parrikar in the presence of party chief Amit Shah in Delhi over the river water sharing issue. Parrikar had written a letter to Yeddyurappa, saying Goa will not oppose giving water to Karnataka for its drinking needs. However, Parrikar’s statement was condemned by many including Congress, Shiv Sena and some social activists.

4. Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state has accused the BJP’s state unit of not doing enough to help bring water to North Karnataka, which is one of the most parched regions in the country. Karnataka seeks the release of 7.56 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.

5. The protestors are demanding that BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa resolve the issue as promised by him last month. Yeddyurappa had promised that he would get a written agreement signed by December 15 for resolving the issue between the two states – Karnataka and Goa. On Tuesday, Yeddyurappa had also tried to convince the farmers to end their stir citing the letter written to him by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar but failed.

The protestors have also called on the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), urging him not to hold Assembly elections in the state due in early 2018 until an amicable solution to the Mahadayi water dispute is found.