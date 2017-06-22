  3. Made in India Assault Rifle fails trials

In recent tests held at the Rifle Factory in Ichapore, West Bengal India’s indigenous 7.62 x 51mm prototype assault rifle failed trials on multiple parameters.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2017 10:51 AM
In it's Request for Information document the objective of the new 7.62 x51mm assault rifle's lethality was 'Shoot to kill'. (Representative Image)

In recent tests held at the Rifle Factory in Ichapore, West Bengal India’s indigenous 7.62 x 51mm prototype assault rifle failed trials on multiple parameters, with the Ministry of Defense’s PMT (Project Management Team) ruling that the assault rifle was “at best only a prototype and requires comprehensive design analysis and improvement.” In a shift from the current 5.56 caliber rifles, the security establishment had floated a ‘Request for Information’ document last year for procurement of 1,85,000 assault rifles with more lethal firepower. “A 5.56 caliber rifle may just wound the adversary…there is always a chance of engagement getting prolonged,” said Defense Expert Brigadier SK Chatterji. In it’s Request for Information document the objective of the new 7.62 x51mm assault rifle’s lethality was ‘Shoot to kill’.

Over 20 companies had shown their intent to fulfil this generational shift in assault rifles however the indigenous Rifle Factory at Ichapore had taken upon itself to produce this weapon, which ultimately failed tests held last week. The Project Management Team constituted to evaluate the gun ruled that, “During internal evaluation excessive number of faults and stoppages to the extent of more than twenty times the maximum permissible standards were observed in the prototype.”

Some of the issues highlighted by the MoD’s PMT included excessive recoil of the gun upon firing, an inefficient magazine for loading of bullets and excessive flash and sound during firing. One of the guns also showed a ‘Barrel Bulge’ during live firing exercises that highlighted improper safety mechanisms of the gun. Moreover, the gun did not have inbuilt scopes for sighting and accuracy and was not ergonomically designed to facilitate portability for troops.

“The gun had much to be desired, it is unsatisfactory and requires comprehensive design analysis, considerable improvement and success in internal evaluation before being even considered for trials at the infantry school in Mhow (Madhya Pradesh),” concluded the PMT in its report. Sources informed ANI that the MoD’s GSQR (General Staff Qualitative Requirements) would meet in the coming days to finalize an assault rifle for the troops. Members from the DRDO, DG Quality Assurance and representatives from the 3 branches of services will be present.

  1. A
    Aloke
    Jun 22, 2017 at 4:52 pm
    It is a usual practice in the country to reject country made defence equipments and by doing so throwing away the money manpower and intellectual values invested for the purpose. Instead of that the endeavour should be made to evaluate the equipments at different stage of development and make it of the desired standard instead of rejecting those after completion and then try to procure some equipments from any favoured manufacturer. If there is deviation or shortfall of quality our country has sufficient technical strength to set it correct.
    Reply
    1. S
      Subrata Dutta
      Jun 22, 2017 at 2:01 pm
      Rifle and guns in general are precision machines.. not easy to design and develop by a dinosaur PSU as IRF. India needs to rope in private players for this otherwise the same story of INSAS will be repeated.
      Reply
      1. R
        rn rn
        Jun 22, 2017 at 1:36 pm
        failure twice retrospection needs to be done and punish why they are not able to deliver. Why are we still waiting for 1 yesr for 1 model we should get prototype every month to decide weather to proceed or scrap it at initial level.
        Reply
        1. O
          Orange East Yellow
          Jun 22, 2017 at 1:17 pm
          Clearly, the Ichapore factory is not up to the task. What they have produced seems little more than a katta. If we dont have expert scientists/research facilities, best go for an imported weapon.
          Reply
          1. B
            bikz
            Jun 22, 2017 at 11:50 am
            So now I think we are about to make deal with foreign world for similar rifles for the income of our middle man..
            Reply
            1. B
              bikz
              Jun 22, 2017 at 11:44 am
              So now I think we are planning to purchase similar rifles from foreign, so that middle man will earn from the foreign deal.
              Reply
