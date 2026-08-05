Chhattisgarh has approved a Rs 500-crore Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mission aimed at transforming governance, building a skilled workforce and creating a thriving digital economy, making it one of the latest Indian states to significantly ramp up investments in AI infrastructure and innovation. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday.

Announcing the decisions, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said the five-year mission will align with the Centre’s IndiaAI Mission and position Chhattisgarh as a “responsive, innovation-driven and future-ready digital state.”

The AI Mission was among several key decisions cleared by the Cabinet, which also approved a heavy earth-moving equipment manufacturing plant by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), digital reforms in public works management, and financing measures to support the state’s Vision 2047 roadmap.

Rs 500 crore AI Mission: What is planned?

The Chhattisgarh State AI Mission envisages an investment of Rs 500 crore over five years to build AI capabilities across governance, education, research and entrepreneurship.

According to the state government, the mission seeks to create a comprehensive AI ecosystem rather than focusing solely on technology adoption.

Among the key targets approved by the Cabinet are:

Establishment of 100 AI Data Labs across the state

Setting up of five Centres of Excellence for AI research and innovation

Support for more than 300 AI startups

AI training for six lakh students

AI upskilling for 1.5 lakh government employees

Development of over 50 AI-powered public services to improve governance and citizen service delivery

The government believes that these initiatives will increase the adoption of emerging technologies while creating opportunities for startups, researchers and skilled professionals.

Why the investment matters

The AI Mission shows a shift among Indian states towards building indigenous AI ecosystems instead of relying solely on central initiatives. By investing in AI laboratories, startup incubation and workforce training, Chhattisgarh aims to position itself as a destination for technology-driven businesses while preparing its workforce for the growing demand for AI skills.

The proposed network of AI Data Labs and Centres of Excellence is expected to support research, product development and industry collaboration, while startup support could encourage innovation in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, mining and governance.

Training six lakh students and over one lakh government employees also signals an emphasis on both future workforce development and improving public administration through AI-enabled solutions.

AI for governance and public services

Beyond the creation of startup, the mission is expected to expand the use of AI within government departments. The state plans to roll out more than 50 AI-enabled public services, which could help automate administrative processes, improve decision-making through data analytics and enhance citizen service delivery.

Officials said the initiative is designed to promote better governance while improving efficiency across departments.

BEML plant expected to boost manufacturing ecosystem

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of land at concessional rates to state-owned Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for setting up Chhattisgarh’s first Heavy Earth Moving Equipment manufacturing plant.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, the facility is expected to attract significant investments, generate employment for local youth and create business opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through supply chains and ancillary industries.

The project marks a major addition to the state’s manufacturing base, particularly in the heavy engineering sector.

Public works to go digital

The Cabinet approved the first phase of implementing the Works and Account Management Information System (WAMIS) in the Public Works Department.

Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, the digital platform will integrate multiple functions—including project approvals, electronic estimates, e-procurement, electronic measurement books (e-MBs), bill payments, accounting and quality monitoring—into a single system.

The government plans to extend the platform to other infrastructure and construction departments in subsequent phases.

ADB-backed Vision 2047 project gets approval

The finance department also received approval to secure a Rs 15-crore grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the Anjor LIGHT (Anjor Linked Implementation & Guidance for Holistic Tracking) technical assistance project.

The three-year initiative, scheduled to run from December 2026 to November 2029, will support implementation of the state’s Anjor Vision 2047 strategy without requiring financial contributions from either the state or the Centre.

The project will focus on improving public financial management, strengthening public-private partnerships, promoting green and blended finance, enhancing the efficiency of state-owned enterprises and preparing climate-resilient infrastructure projects through a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU).