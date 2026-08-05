The Trump administration is considering changes to the US citizenship test that could introduce new educational standards for immigrants seeking naturalization and give officials greater flexibility in how the exam is conducted.

According to the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) federal regulatory agenda, the proposal would establish “a framework and a standard” for applicants to meet citizenship education requirements as the department seeks to “further enhance the integrity of the naturalization test.”

What is the proposal all about?

The proposal also considers allowing third parties to administer the naturalisation exam. This move DHS says could provide more flexibility in how the tests are conducted. However, the department has not explained how such a system would work.

Current US law requires applicants to demonstrate basic English reading, writing and speaking skills, along with knowledge of US history and government. DHS said existing regulations “do not provide specifics on how aliens should meet the educational requirements.”

The department said the proposed rule aims to ensure the “proper assimilation of lawful immigrants into the United States” while promoting “a unified American identity and attachment to the Constitution, laws, and founding principles of the United States.”

The proposal could affect a large number of future citizens. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalised 818,500 people in fiscal year 2024, while nearly 8 million people became U.S. citizens over the past decade. Agency data shows that 89.7% of applicants passed the naturalization test on their first attempt, with the success rate rising to 94.4% after reexaminations.

Immigration experts on the change

Immigration attorney Gabriella Walsh also said the proposal could reshape the naturalization process. In a LinkedIn post Walsh said it could “significantly change” how citizenship applications are handled if implemented.

“It is another reminder that immigration policy continues to evolve beyond visas and border enforcement. Even long-established processes like naturalization remain subject to regulatory change,” Walsh said, according to Newsweek.

The proposed changes would mark another revision to the citizenship test. A civics exam introduced during Trump’s first term was later scrapped by the Biden administration. In 2025, USCIS announced plans to adopt a new version that builds on elements of the 2020 test.

The proposal also comes as the Trump administration steps up efforts to revoke citizenship obtained through fraud. Earlier this week, the Justice Department announced what it described as the largest coordinated denaturalization effort in US history, targeting 25 naturalised Americans accused of obtaining citizenship through fraud, concealment or other unlawful conduct.

Denaturalisation cases have increased during Trump’s second term. The Brennan Center for Justice said the federal government filed an average of about 11 denaturalisation cases annually between 1990 and 2017, a figure that rose to around 25 cases a year during Trump’s first term. Research group TRAC also reported a rise in filings following a 2025 Justice Department policy that expanded enforcement priorities.

DHS is expected to publish a notice of proposed rulemaking in December. The agency has not yet released details on the proposed educational standards or testing procedures. Any changes would be subject to a public comment period before a final rule is adopted.