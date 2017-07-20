Language war in Karnataka: Pro Kannada activists blacken Hindi signboards outside Bengaluru metro stations

The group has blackened Hindi nameplates in metro stations such as Yeswanthpur, Indiranagar and Deepanjali Nagar. (Image: ANI)

There seems to be no end to the language war in Karnataka as the members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on Wednesday blackened Hindi on the signboard outside various metro stations in Bengaluru, reported ANI. The group has blackened Hindi nameplates in metro stations such as Yeswanthpur, Indiranagar and Deepanjali Nagar. Recently, after holding massive protest over use of Hindi in hoardings across the state, the pro-Kannada group decided to launch an anti-Hindi front of all regional parties from non-Hindi speaking states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and others. In the past, the group had defaced English and Hindi nameplates of a restaurant in a mall near Bengaluru’s Eco tech park.

Speaking to India.com, a member of the pro-Kannada group had said, “Industries use land, electricity of Karnataka for profit but they don’t want to use the language or give jobs to Kannadigas. If you put Kannada signage in Delhi and other places, then we will put your signage in Karnataka.” The group has defaced various signboards, hoardings etc with Hindi language on it in the past one month. Earlier this month, the Chikpete and Majestic Metro nameplates with Hindi letters in Bengaluru were covered with paper and taped completely. As per various media reports, the police officials have advised the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to remove signboards with Hindi to prevent any adverse incident.

The KRV reportedly planning a round-table meeting in the national capital and has also decided to further intensify their protest against alleged imposition of the language. A Times of India report says that meeting would be attended by as many as nine non-Hindi-speaking states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal. Assam and other northeastern states would be among the new entrants at the meeting planned in New Delhi, the report added.

The protest by the pro-Kannada group started after the usage of Hindi language in the Namma metro rail nameplates in the city. Even the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opposed the move saying maximum funds for Namma Metro came from the state and not the Central government.