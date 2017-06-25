Junaid Khan publicly lynched but no eyewitnesses step up, CCTV footage allegedly tampered

Blood stains still mar the platform number 4 where the 15 year old’s body was found. (IE)

Junaid Khan was publicly lynched over possession of beef on the Delhi-Mathura bound train on Thursday evening. He had bled to death at the Asaoti railway station in Faridabad after being stabbed multiple times but the incident has been washed from collective memory, reported the Indian Express. However, according to the report, the station master, his staffers, a nearby post-master, and the vendors at the platform have denied that they saw anything happen. Even the CCTV has been allegedly tampered with, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official told the Sunday Express. However, blood stains still mar the platform number 4 where the 15 year old’s body was found. The Station Master Om Prakash was quoted saying in the report that a guard of the train told him that crowd had gathered on the platform. When some staffers were sent to the spot, the crowd had disappeared along with the body. He did not give out the names of the staffers stating that they had left after completing their shift.

Prakash also claimed in the report that he himself could not have seen the incident unfold as he was “busy” and “a goods train was stationed at platform number 1, making it impossible to have seen what happened”. The local post-master, Bhagwat Dyal, told the Indian Express that he asked the railway police officer to call for an ambulance. He also said that his daughter had shown him a video of the lynching a few days later and that he was unaware of the incident. Even the corn seller at the platform, Ram Sharan, reportedly left the station two hours before his shift that day, according to the Indian Express. He was the first person who was questioned by the police about any knife or a T-shirt lying near the platform.

The only one who admitted to seeing the incident take place at all was Ashok, a kirana shop owner, who told the Indian Express that he saw about 200 people crowded around the platform and two bodies being taken away by an ambulance. Three GRP officials were struggling to find eyewitnesses to the scuffle. One of the officials told the Indian Express, “There is a CCTV camera right opposite the spot. The wire has been tampered with and it is non-functional. This could have provided key evidence. But we have found nothing during the search, we have not found a single eyewitness.”