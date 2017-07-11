Horse racing on Noida Expressway, police looking for clues

Videos of bikers participating in illegal races on the expressway have rocketed the Internet in the past too. (Video grab/ANI)

A video of horse racing on a stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is doing the rounds of social media and has drawn attention of the police. In the two-minute video, two horse riders can be seen trying to overtake each other, while a few bikers are seen cheering the racers. The police today scanned CCTV footage to gain vital clues on the video, which raises a question about the security of commuters on the expressway, which is dotted by high-quality cameras. Traffic Inspector Layak Singh said the incident occured around 7.30 am on Sunday. The identity of the horse riders and bikers is being acertained. The CCTV control room has been asked to immediately inform the police of such incidents. It is prohibited to bring animals on to the expressway. Videos of bikers participating in illegal races on the expressway have rocketed the Internet in the past too. At the control room, a team of 12 people monitor the traffic on the expressway round-the-clock. They report traffic snarls or accidents to the police, who in-turn take action. How the horse racing incident went unnoticed is matter of investigation, the police said.

Meanwhile, a speeding Lamborghini hit a mini van on the expressway on Saturday evening, resulting in the death of its driver.