Who was Mohammed Rafi? The music legend honoured by Google in its doodle

The Google has honoured one of India’s finest singers of all time Mohammed Rafi, who turned 93 today, with a doodle. Born on December 24, 1924, he gave his voice to a large number of Bollywood songs that are sung by his fans even today. The singer, with a range as varied as bhajans to qawwalis to ghazals to romantic songs, explored every music genre with absolute perfection. Even after 37 years of his death, his songs resonate with us. His songs are still heard with full attention by his fans across the globe, including those from present generations.

Among his popular songs include Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho (Chaudhvin Ka Chand), Teri Pyaari Pyaari Surat Ko (Sasural), Mere Mehboob Tujhe (Mere Mehboob), Chahunga Main Tujhe (Dosti), Baharo Phool Barsao (Suraj), Badi Mastani Ha (Jeene ki Rah), Khilona Jaan Kar (Khilona) among many others.

The singer was known for the way he used to mould his voice to the persona of the actor. Mohammed Rafi was honoured with six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award. The government also honoured him with Padma Shri award in 1967. The singer sang over 7,405 songs in a number of languages including in Konkani, Odia, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Punjabi, Sindhi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Maithili, Urdu, Magahi. He had also sung in English, Farsi, Arabic, Sinhalese, Creole and Dutch. His first song with Naushad was Hindustan Ke Hum Hain from A. R. Kardar’s Pehle Aap in the year 1944. He recorded another song for the 1945 film Gaon Ki Gori, “Aji Dil Ho Kaaboo Mein, which considered his first Hindi song.

He passed away July 31, 1980, due to massive heart attack, when he was just 55 years old. The music legend last lent his voice to the film Aas Paas, which he recorded with Laxmikant-Pyarelal. His last song Shaam Phir Kyun Udaas Hai Dost / Tu Kahin Aas Paas Hai Dost was recorded just hours before his death. He was buried at the Juhu Muslim cemetery. His burial was attended over 10,000 people, which was one of the largest funeral processions in India. The government has also announced two-day public holiday in his honour.