GCPL appoints Ndidi Nwuneli as Additional Director

With an eye on the growing African market, FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) today appointed Ndidi Nwuneli as an additional director, with effect from April 1. The company also appointed Pirojsha Godrej as an

additional director from April 1.

“Africa is a major contributor to GCPL’s growth plans and Ndidi’s significant experience and perspectives will be very helpful in our journey towards becoming the leading home and personal care player in Africa,” Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej said. “Ndidi’s appointment will enable GCPL to leverage her strong expertise and background to guide GCPL’s growth in Africa,” the company said.

Ndidi Nwuneli is the Founder of LEAP Africa, Co-Founder of AACE Food Processing & Distribution, an indigenous agro-processing company, and co-founder of Sahel Capital, an advisory and private equity firm focused on the agri-business sector in West Africa.

At present, Pirojsha Godrej is the Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Properties. With these appointments, the strength of GCPL’s Board will increase to 14 Directors with 7 Directors (50 per cent) as Independent Directors. Both the appointments are subject to the approval of the shareholders.