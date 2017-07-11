Dileep arrest: From mimicry artist to film star, how this leading actor landed in jail in relation to actress attack case

Kerala, leading actor Dileep’. (Facebook)

In a shocking turn of developments in Kerala, leading actor Dileep, who comes third in terms of popularity and box office success after Kerala’s two “superstars” Mohanlal and Mammootty was arrested in Kochi last evening. Dileep has acted in more than 130 films and has cult-like popularity in Kerala. He was produced before the Magistrate early this morning, following which he has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Kerala DGP Loknath Behera told media persons, “Dileep has been arrested based on evidence, the investigation is continuing and therefore, more arrests cannot be ruled out.” Local reports cite police sources that say investigations reveal that Dileep allegedly gave a ‘supari’ (contract) to Pulsar Suni against the actress due to personal enmity. The concerned actress had given information about the actor’s proximity with Kavya Madhavan and their marital life took a downturn thereafter. Dileep and Manju Warrier formalized their decision to separate with the former having custody of their only daughter. Dileep later married Kavya Madhavan, a popular child artist who later became his leading heroine in many blockbuster movies. The relevance of this information is that according to local reports, police sources say that Dileep gave a ‘contract’ against the actress for creating marital discord in his life which eventually led to a divorce with his first wife, Manju Warrier.

The 48-year-old actor, who began his career as a mimicry artist with a group of friends, also worked as an assistant director to well-known Director Kamal and later he donned small yet significant roles in several Malayalam movies. His comic sense of timing won the hearts of Malayali movie-goers but what had worked mostly in his popularity at the box office was the few movies that he did with actress Manju Warrier as his leading heroine. Their on-screen chemistry translated into blockbuster movies and the two young actors became a leading pair and a much-wanted combination in Malayalam cinema.

Unexpectedly, Manju Warrier tied the knot with him and decided to quit movies at a time when she was reigning as an undisputed queen in the Malayalam film industry. Her fans reacted and the film industry was upset at losing one of their finest actresses. Despite several requests from top directors and producers, Manju Warrier decided to stay away from the movies while Dileep struggled in his career as an actor.

A big break in the form of ”Joker” catapulted Dileep’s career once again, and he came into the limelight, winning hearts as a ‘joker’ on screen. Following this movie, he had many super hit movies to his credit and he diversified into becoming a producer, distributor, theater owner and also opened his own restaurant ”Dey Puttu.”

Following Dileep’s arrest today, angry mobs have been targeting establishments owned by him including ‘Dey Puttu’. People booed and abused the actor while he was being taken to court amidst high security and live images were captured by local news channels.