Delhi pollution: Why choppers can’t battle the deadly smog

Th Delhi government was told that choppers cannot sprinkle water to dissipate smog as the visibility in Delhi is low.(Image: IE)

It seems that the Delhi government’s practices to save the city from the deadly air pollution will take its share of time to get implemented. As the state government waits for the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order on the exemption of two-wheelers from the odd-even scheme; its hopes have been also dashed regarding the national helicopter Pawan Hans sprinkling water to dissipate smog.

According to The Indian Express, on Monday, the Delhi government was told that this move cannot be implemented as the helicopters can’t fly in such low visibility. The visibility in the national capital region has lessened to a great extent following the dense smog engulfing the city. “Right now, with the prevailing smog, it is not possible for the helicopters to carry out operations. We have communicated the same to the Delhi government. There was a meeting regarding this on Monday”, said BP Sharma, CMD Pawan Hans was quoted by IE.

Another major reason behind the exemption of helicopters hovering over the city is that a large part of the Delhi is a ‘no-fly zone’. “Almost half of Delhi falls under the no-fly zone due to high-security areas, particularly Lutyens’ Delhi,” an official was quoted by IE. Pawan Hans had last week agreed to help the Delhi government in the lessening the pollution by helping it in sprinkling water aerially over the city so that the pollutants can settle. The Centre had asked Delhi to examine whether the method was cost-effective as compared to other measures. “If the Delhi government thinks sprinkling water from helicopters is the most cost-effective measure, it is free to do so. I call for cost-effective measures since management of air pollution requires sustained actions over a long period of time to be effective,”

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan was quoted by IE.