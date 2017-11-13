Delhi pollution: 69 trains delayed, 8 cancelled due to smog, air quality remains hazardous

Delhi pollution: 69 trains delayed, 22 rescheduled and 8 cancelled due to smog conditions in the national capital even as Delhiites continue to battle poor air quality. (IE image)

Delhi pollution: 69 trains delayed, 22 rescheduled and 8 cancelled due to smog conditions in the national capital even as Delhiites continue to battle poor air quality. The latest Air Quality Index reports show that certain areas in the national capital are still in the ‘Hazardous’ category. The AQI figures show that Mandir Marg at 523, Anand Vihar at 510, Punjabi Bagh at 743, Shadipur at 420. Schools in Delhi today were reopened, after being closed due to severe smog conditions in the national capital. Students were wearing masks as teachers said that collective efforts must be made since closing schools is not a solution.

After a brief let-up, the pollution levels skyrocketed in Delhi yesterday with the air quality becoming hazardous, which environmental agencies consider unfit for inhalation even by healthy people. The pollution monitoring authorities said there may be some respite from Monday evening as surface winds will gain momentum.

SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said there is possibility of rains in the evening of November 14. However, experts say rain brings temporary relief, but also leads to accumulation of particulates due to high levels of moisture.

Watch this video

The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management, which had briefly fallen below emergency levels yesterday, recorded PM2.5 and PM10 concentration at 478 and 713 microgrammes per cubic metre by afternoon. The corresponding 24-hour safe standards are 60 and 100. Visibility came down below 100 metres at many places.

The air quality index of the CPCB had a score of 460, as against yesterday’s 403. The most dominant pollutants were PM 2.5 and CO, according to the CPCB air bulletin. People complained of burning sensation in their eyes and heaviness in breathing, reflecting the severity of the pollution.