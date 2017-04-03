Arvind Kejriwal writes to LG of Delhi, asks to pay Rs 3.86 crore of public money for personal legal battles

The report states that Arvind Kejriwal is demanding Rs 3.86 crore of public money to fight a personal legal battle. (Twitter)

In another shocking revelation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to have written to the Lieutenant Governor asking to use public money to pay Rs 3.86 crore of his legal bills. According to a report by Times Now, the amount is to be paid to lawyers such as Ram Jethmalani to represent the Chief Minister in all the defamation cases filed against him. It must be noted that Ram Jethmalani’s retainer is Rs 1 crore and his appearance fee per court visit is Rs 22 lakh.

TIMES NOW EXPOSE: Details of @arvindkejriwal‘s legal note, demanding public money to be used to foot his legal bills #AAPKaNuksaan pic.twitter.com/5SNdfHpFp1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 3, 2017

The report states that Arvind Kejriwal is demanding Rs 3.86 crore of public money to fight a personal legal battle. Meanwhile, the General Administration Department had told the Lt Gov that it was necessary for the administrative department to engage Ram Jethmalani to represent the Chief Minister in court. Meanwhile, the LG seems to have sought expert opinion on the matter. Times Now claims to be in the possession of documents that reveal the huge amount of public money that Kejriwal has paid to high-end lawyers to fight personal legal cases against him.

TIMES NOW EXPOSE lists out details of @arvindkejriwal‘s legal bill note #AAPKaNuksaan pic.twitter.com/lrk4sfXkHt — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 3, 2017

TIMES NOW EXPOSE on details of @arvindkejriwal‘s legal counsel’s appearance in court #AAPKaNuksaan pic.twitter.com/1UA8s44jVx — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 3, 2017

Earlier last week, the Delhi Chief Minister had been accused of corruption when reports stated that he had constituted a feedback unit which had used Rs 50,000 from the public exchequer for spying services. The report had suggested that the Delhi government had conducted only one sting operation, that too on a school, but it had been kept a secret from the Vigilance Department and the Delhi Police. It was also reported that the Kejriwal-government had given a fake name of an ACB personnel. The feedback unit formed by the Kejriwal-led AAP government had not even reported to the Vigilance Department as per the rules. This is the 3rd case in recent memory that has been developing against the Delhi Chief Minister.