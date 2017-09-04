After AAP drama, Delhi LG Anil Baijal clears Mohalla Clinic Project

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal. (PTI)

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal today approved the Mohala clinics’ project that was initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government. LG took to Twitter to share a series of posts saying, “Have approved Mohalla clinics with safeguards for transparency & quality healthcare @ArvindKejriwal.” In another post, he added, “Advised migration within 6 months to an online biometrics/ aadhaar-based system for better monitoring.” This move by the Lieutenant Governor comes after 43 AAP MLAs refused to budge from Raj Niwas until the files were cleared.

The Delhi L-G met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of his cabinet on August 31 to resolve the matter of the mohalla clinic. In a statement released by Baijal, he said, “Decision on mohalla clinics will be taken with sufficient safeguards to ensure delivery of quality healthcare to residents in a transparent and sustainable manner.” The statement further said, “The LG, after a patient hearing of the views of the MLAs, explained the current status of the proposal (for Mohalla Clinics) and clearly outlined the progress so far. However, the behavior of the members increasingly became extremely rude and discourteous.”

AAP MLAs who camped outside the Delhi L-G’s office had alleged that he was sitting over the files regarding Mohalla Clinics, which was hindering the process of opening more such clinics in their constituencies. According to reports, there are over 160 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi. The statement further said, “Despite being given a chronological status of the entire proposal and repeatedly being told by the LG that the proposal has been returned to the Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) on July 5, 2017 with a request to address the complaints, the MLAs continued to behave in a belligerent manner without any interest in responding to facts and logic.”