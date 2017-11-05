AAP government chooses ‘corrupt Chidambaram’ as lawyer, Congress says Kejriwal has fallen at ex FM’s feet

Congress has slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for choosing former Union Minister P Chidambaram as the counsel to argue on behalf of the AAP in the Supreme Court.(PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party’s utter hypocrisy is out in the open Congress said to slam the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for choosing former Union Minister P Chidambaram as the counsel to argue on behalf of the AAP in the Supreme Court. The Delhi government has brought the Congress leader on board to argue on its behalf for a plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s 2016 ruling that the capital is under the administrative control of its lieutenant governor, as per The Times of India.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken mocked AAP for selecting Chidambaram, who was termed corrupt by Arvind Kejriwal in 2014. “Congratulations, Chidambaram! You have been exonerated by your one time critic,” Maken said on Twitter, sharing screenshots of Kejriwal’s old tweets on the former finance minister. “Would AAP now apologise?”. “Kejriwal has finally fallen at the feet of Chidambaram”, Maken said. Not only Maken, but former Delhi MP and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also questioned AAP’s ethics as the party hired Chidambaram when it got into trouble. “Kejriwal abuses Chidambaram as corrupt to suit his naked ambitions, then uses him as a ‘great lawyer’. Ethics anybody?”, asked Dikshit.

In fact, Aam Aadmi Party’s arch-rival BJP too has taken a dig at the move and has termed AAP as ‘B’ team of Congress. “We have always said AAP is the B team of Congress and the news means that Congress has now decided to openly defend its B team.”

Despite all the political parties breathing fire on the Delhi government’s attitude, AAP has made it clear that “Chidambaram was the lawyer for the government and not the party”. As per TOI, AAP’s chief spokesperson in Delhi Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “If Chidambaram had been hired, it was for his “experience as a lawyer and has nothing to do with politics”.