4,00,000 government jobs coming to Uttar Pradesh! Massive announcement by Yogi Adityanath; know other plans

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik being greeted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on completion of one year of his government, as Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya looks on during a function at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. PTI photo

Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has completed one year. Amid celebrations, the UP chief minister has made some ambitious announcements. The biggest of them is the creation of 4,00,000 government jobs in the state. Adityanath on Monday said that around 4 lakh jobs will be created in 64 police departments of the state. This will include the police department as well. Adityanath said that the Uttar Pradesh government will come up with four lakh jobs in as many as 64 departments ranging from police constables to sub-inspectors, block development officers and revenue officials.

Here are all the announcements Yogi Adityanath made after completing one year in office:

– An anti-graft portal was launched by Yogi Adityanath. With this portal, people can upload video or any evidence against any official. “Through this portal, any official who is involved in corruption or is encouraging it at any level will not be spared. Effective action will be taken if a video or any other evidence is uploaded on the portal. This will deliver a lethal blow against the corrupt elements,” Adityanath said.

– The Uttar Pradesh government will allocate Rs 33,000 crore for Metro rail projects in Agra, Kanpur, and Meerut.

– The Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail project will become operational by September 2018.

– The state government will also spend on beautification of 54 roads connecting Uttar Pradesh with other states.

– The Basic education syllabus of children will be designed on NCERT pattern.

– The state government will set up a Potato Development Board.

The Uttar Pradesh government will construct a Kumbh museum in Allahabad and Ram Katha museum in Ayodhya.

Speaking on the occasion of completion of one year of his government, Adityanath said 400 corrupt officials were identified in the state and several of them were given compulsory retirement in the last one year.

Talking about anomalies in recruitments by UP Public Service Commission in past, Adityanath said, “Even the Supreme Court had to act and halt the police recruitment as it was biased and there was rampant corruption. The election promise of ending the interview process for group-C and group-D during recruitment, which was encouraging corruption, has been implemented by us.”

“Today I can say that UP, where there was no law and order and anarchy was prevalent, is witnessing a change,” he further said, adding, “A faith has been reposed…Some people are afraid of monkeys, but I can say that a monkey had destroyed Ravana’s Lanka, and the monkeys will play their role in the war against corruption and goonda raj.”