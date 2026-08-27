By Gururaj Deshpande

For decades, software engineering has evolved through a series of incremental improvements. Faster development cycles, cloud infrastructure, automation tools, and agile methodologies have all helped organisations build software more efficiently. Yet the fundamentals remained unchanged. Humans defined requirements, wrote code, tested applications, and managed delivery, while technology supported the process.

Artificial intelligence is changing that equation. Much of the current conversation around AI in software development focuses on productivity gains. AI can generate code, automate testing, create documentation, and accelerate routine tasks. What makes this moment different is that AI is beginning to execute significant parts of the software development lifecycle itself. As these capabilities mature, software engineering is moving from an AI-assisted model to an AI-native one.

Writing code can increasingly be done by an algorithm. The developer’s value now lies in defining the right problems to solve and ensuring the right outcomes are achieved. In an AI-native environment, value shifts away from execution and towards intent. When machines can perform significant portions of development work, success depends less on the ability to write code and more on the ability to clearly define objectives, constraints, and desired business outcomes.

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Historically, competitive advantage in software development came from improving execution. Organisations invested in larger teams, better tools, and optimised processes to deliver software faster. As AI takes on a greater share of execution, productivity alone becomes a weaker differentiator. Competitive advantage increasingly lies in judgement – the ability to translate business intent into reliable, scalable outcomes.

If intent is the new source of value, organisations need a systematic way to translate that intent into reliable AI execution. A stated objective is not something a machine can reliably act on. It has to be expressed as specifications, supplied with the right context, and bound by constraints.

Two disciplines are emerging to enable this. The first is context engineering: giving AI systems the domain knowledge, business context, reference patterns, and access to tools they need to produce relevant work. The second is harness engineering: defining the architectural and design guardrails, security boundaries, testing and evaluation loops, and points of orchestration and human review that determine what an AI system is permitted to produce – and what must happen before its output is accepted.

For leaders, the challenge is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to adopt it responsibly and at scale. Many organisations are still approaching AI through isolated experiments, with different teams adopting different tools and creating pockets of productivity without a clear understanding of the long-term impact. Without a strategic framework, organisations risk pursuing technology for its own sake rather than focusing on meaningful business outcomes. As AI-generated outputs become more prevalent, organisations must address challenges around quality, security, reliability, compliance, and auditability.

Leaders therefore need a structured way to determine where AI creates value, where governance is required, and where the organisation is truly ready for AI-native delivery. Organisations should evaluate AI adoption across key dimensions, including development workflows, quality assurance, workforce readiness, and the level of autonomy assigned to AI systems.

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The organisations that derive the greatest value from AI will not necessarily be those that adopt it fastest. They will be the ones who adopt it most thoughtfully. Success will depend on balancing innovation with governance, automation with accountability, and speed with quality. As organisations move towards AI-native engineering, the focus must expand beyond developer productivity to the introduction of governed agents across the full software development life cycle. Agents should not be limited to coding alone. They must support requirements, design, architecture, testing, security, deployment, operations, and maintenance so that acceleration in one phase does not create bottlenecks elsewhere.

This also requires strong checks and balances to prevent technical debt, quality erosion, and architecture drift. Enterprises will need governed agent and skill marketplaces to standardise reusable capabilities, manage approved patterns, and control how AI is applied across teams. Alongside this, leaders must manage AI consumption, including token usage, model selection, and tool sprawl, while investing in upskilling and change management for engineering teams. Most importantly, the journey must be measurable through clear indicators of speed, quality, cost, risk reduction, adoption, and business outcomes.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded across the software lifecycle, the real opportunity is not simply to build software faster. It is to redesign software engineering around a new operating model in which intelligent systems and human expertise work together to deliver better business outcomes. The software engineering leaders of the next decade will not be distinguished by how much AI they deploy. They will be distinguished by how effectively they govern and orchestrate it, and by how they combine machine intelligence with uniquely human judgement. In the AI-native era, competitive advantage will belong not to the fastest coders, but to the organisations that design the best systems for humans and AI to build together.

The writer is chief delivery officer, LTM.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.