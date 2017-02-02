Aircel-Maxis case: Big upset for CBI; special court drops all cases against Maran brothers

During the hearing in the court, the Maran brothers had stated that that the Aircel-Maxis case was a matter of private parties and not the 2G scam. (Reuters)

The Patiala House Court acquitted former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran and others in the Aircel-Maxis deal cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Special judge O P Saini, who presided over the hearing was actually scheduled to pass the order on the framing of charges had deferred the hearing to February 2017. The ED had alleged a scam of over Rs 700 crores.

The CBI Court on December 19 last year deferred pronouncing its orders against the Maran brothers and others to December 22. A special 2G court had earlier on September 17 last year dismissed the applications filed by the ex-telecom minister and his brother, challenging its jurisdiction to try the Aircel-Maxis deal case in which they have been summoned as accused. The court had then said that there was no manner of doubt that by the subject of the matter and time of the alleged crime, the case squarely and fairly fell within the description of the 2G scam.

During the hearing in the court, the Maran brothers had stated that that the Aircel-Maxis case was a matter of private parties and not the 2G scam. Therefore, the court designated to deal exclusively with the 2G spectrum scam should not hear the matter; they had submitted a statement saying the same. The Marans had then challenged the jurisdiction of the 2G court in both the cases lodged by the ED and the CBI. The ED had alleged that the South Asia FM Limited (SAFL) and Sun Direct TV Private Ltd. (SDTPL) had received Rs. 742.58 crore as “proceeds of crime” from Mauritius-based firms and were controlled by Kalanithi Maran.