Sanjay Nirupam shoots off letter to Pahalaj Nihalani, says wants to see Indu Sarkar film before it is censored.

President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Sanjay Nirupam wrote to Censor Board for Film Certificate (CBFC) chief Pahalaj Nihalani today saying that, he wants to see the film Indu Sarkar before it is censored. In the ANI report, Nirupam in his letter said that the trailer of the film says it is on Emergency and hence we can see the likes of our beloved leaders like Indira Gandhi ji, Sanjay Gandhi ji and other senior Leaders of Indian National Congress. He concluded the letter by saying that his committee just wants to ensure that the leaders are not shown in bad light. The movie is Produced by Bharat Shah and Directed by the veteran Madhur Bhandarkar.

Meanwhile, earlier in a report by Indian Express on July 01, the National Award winning filmmaker said that many texts have been written on the subject then why legal consequences arise when a film is being made on the same subject. He took to the Twitter to express his frustration and said,”Since 42 years, a lot has been stated and published about 1975 Emergency. But only when a film is made, one is threatened with legal consequences.”

In the report by Indian Express when Bhandarkar was questioned if the film was actually based on real life circumstances of Sanjay Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. He said,”If you want to know about the story, it is 70 percent fiction and 30 percent of realism. The backdrop of the film is an emergency … that has happened … that we all know. The audience should watch the film in totality to understand the story. I did not put my own political views in the film … it is based on media reports during the time of the Emergency.” The film is starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kriti Kulhari in the lead roles and will be released on July 28.