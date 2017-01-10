Ram Gopal Varma, Nagababu fight over Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150

Ram Gopal Varma and Nagababu’s arguments over Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 is a desperate attempt to stay relevant. (Twitter)

Chiranjeevi has said he has no ill-will towards Ram Gopal Varma for criticising the poster of his upcoming film Khaidi No 150. While the actor’s brother Nagababu lashed out at RGV’s comments, Chiranjeevi maintained his composure, telling a press conference in Hyderabad, “He (Nagababu) was hurt and he reacted. I too was hurt, but I didn’t react. I try to keep a positive outlook towards things. The more we focus on criticism, the more will be its value, so I gently ignore and turn deaf to it.” It’s a very apt reaction from the actor because the fight between Nagababu and RGV isn’t about Chiranjeevi, what they’re fighting for is to remain relevant in the public realm.

Naga Babu Saaaaar because u can’t understand English please ask some educated friend to translate my tweets in telugu — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 7, 2017

Nagababu Saaar before advising me what to do,please question urself what kind of Zabardast career u have had in ur entire non life — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 7, 2017



To recap, Ram Gopal Varma, whose Rangeela and Company days are long behind him, decided to randomly retweet the Khaidi poster, commenting, “This is upper limit of the height of narcissism and the lower limit of the depth of its opposite.” Then, at a press conference, Nagababu, whose fame is limited to doing supporting roles in movies and being Chiranjeevi’s brother, decided to launch an unprovoked attack at Varma, calling him a moron.

You might also like to watch:

Not one to take things lying down, Varma, who probably sees himself as some truth-speaker by launching unnecessary insults at random celebrities, dished out gems like, “Naga Babu Saar if u talk more I will tweet more and I know more than u can know more because more is more in u than more is more in me.” But the question is – would anyone really care if they weren’t arguing over the star loved by millions? Perhaps Chiranjeevi’s calm response isn’t a result of his temperament, but more a result of wanting to do more than engage in online word wars to make headlines.