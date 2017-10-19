Mersal rains Happy Diwali for Vijay, film beats ‘Dangal’ in US, Vivegam in Tamil Nadu on Day 1

Mersal has cost over Rs 100 crore to its producers, Sri Thenandal Films. (Photo from Twitter)

Vijay starrer Tamil film Mersal is doing a great business in the overseas market. The film has seen a great start in Australia and United Kingdom. According to noted film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned A$ 133,057 (Rs 68.01 lakhs) at 25 locations in Australia till now, while it has earned £ 94,311 (Rs 81.08 lakhs) in 37 locations in the United Kingdom.

The movie is doing a brisk business in Malaysia too. The film earned MYR 586,665 (90.31 lakhs) till Wednesday, Taran Adarsh said in a series of tweets. On the domestic front, the film has lived up to pre-buzz release and saw a massive opening across centres in Tamil Nadu. The film earned Rs 1.48 crore in Chennai on its opening day, Behindwoods report said.

Mersal has beaten Ajith Kumar starrer Vivegam to set a new record at the Box Office. Vivegam had earned Rs 1.21 crore on first day of release, surpassing Rajinikanth’s Kabali’s Rs 1.12 crore collection, Indian Express reported.

Mersal is Vijay’s 61st film and his second with director Atlee after Theri. Story of the film unfolds in different time periods, in which Vijay plays three different roles of a doctor, a magician and a village leader. The teaser of the movie had become a big hit online with more than 28 million views, apart from becoming the most liked Indian film teaser on YouTube.

According to Forbes, the action thriller had a $357,925 opening in the US, beating the day 1 collection of films like Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Forbes reported today that early estimates say Vijay’s Mersal will collect around Rs 31.3 crore on day 1, making it one of the top three Tamil language openers in the history of Kollywood.

Mersal has cost over Rs 100 crore to its producers, Sri Thenandal Films. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Nithya Menen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, S J Suryah and Vadivel among others. AR Rahman has scored music for the film, the paper added.