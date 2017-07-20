Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection prediction: Konkona Sen Sharma starrer likely to earn under Rs 4 cr; Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael to corner glory

Lipstick Under My Burkha will also have to fight with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos and Sridevi starrer Mom. (IE)

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection prediction: Alankrita Srivastava directed movie, which is all set to release on Friday, is expected to have to fight it out at the box office. The Konkona Sen Sharma starrer will hit the theatres alongside the much awaited Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael and The Black Prince. Lipstick Under My Burkha will also have to fight with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos and Sridevi starrer Mom. As such, the film is expected to earn a little under Rs 4 crore on opening day. In case it gets great reviews from critics and thereafter a big word of mouth boost, its fate over the weekend may well change.

Alankrita Srivastava’s film revolves around the lives of four women residing in dilapidated building named Hawai Manzil in Bhopal. Srivastava tries to tell the story of four women who are at different stages in their lives, while also questioning the patriarchal mindset of the Indian society. The movie tells the intertwined stories of Usha Parmar, (played by Ratna Pathak Shah), Shirin (played by Konkona Sen Sharma), Rehana (played by Plabita Borthakur) and Leela (played by Aahana Kumrah).

Usha Parmar known as Buajee, a widow is the matriarch of the crumbling building. Usha’s favourite pastime is reading romantic novels, which have ignited a strong desire for a male companion in her life. Shirin is another woman staying in the building whose husband, Rahim works in Saudi Arabia. She secretly works as a saleswoman and is quite good at her job, but has to keep this aspect of her life a secret from her husband.

Rehana is a college going girl whose parents force her to wear a burkha . Rehana hates wearing the burkha. She also hides her love for music from her family members and is a kleptomaniac. And lastly Leela is the most rebellious of the four women and is in love with Arshad (Vikrant Massey), but her mother has arranged her marriage with another man.