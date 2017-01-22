UP elections: BJP releases second list of candidates for 155 seats; Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj to contest from Noida

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2017: Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj will be contesting from the crucial Noida assembly constituency. (Reuters)

On a day filled with a string of political announcements, what with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) all unveiling their respective manifestoes, the saffron party also went ahead to announce its second list of candidates. The striking part was the revelation that Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj will be contesting from the crucial Noida assembly constituency. Another top politician, former senior Congress leader and now BJP member, Rita Bahuguna will contest from Lucknow Cantt, Siddharth Nath Singh to contest from Allahabad West, and Garima Singh will contest from Amethi.

At another event in Lucknow, the Samajwadi Party and Congress officially announced their tie-up for the Uttar Pradesh elections. The division of seats according to this understanding was that SP will get 298 seats to contest from and Congress will have 105. This was announced by Congress state head Raj Babbar and SP’s Naresh Uttam.

At another BJP event that happened almost at the same time in Taleigao, Goa, Defence Minister and senior leader Manohar Parrikar released BJP’s manifesto for upcoming Goa elections.