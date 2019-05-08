Bellary Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Can Congress continue winning momentum in land of Reddy brothers?

Bellary election result: Bellary, home to mining barons Reddy brothers, was considered a BJP stronghold. The seat is currently represented in Lok Sabha by VS Ugrappa of the Congress.

Bellary seat was once considered to BJP's stronghold, but at present is represented by the Congress in Lok Sabha.

Bellary election result 2019 : The Bellary constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state of Karnataka and is currently represented in the Lower House of the Parliament by VS Ugrappa of the Congress. In the 2018 Lok Sabha bypoll, he had defeated his nearest rival J Shantha of the BJP by a margin of 2,43,161 votes. While Ugrappa got 6,28,365 votes, his nearest rival polled 3,85,204 votes.

The by election was necessitated after the then sitting MP B Sriramulu vacated the seat to contest the Assembly elections. It was then that BJP fielded J Shantha from the constituency. Winning the seat in 2018 came as a shot in the arm for the Congress as Bellary was considered as a stronghold of the BJP since 2004. Bellary is also home to mining barons Reddy brothers.

This time, Ugrappa is up against BJP’s Y Devendrappa who quit the Congress on grounds that his services were not recognised by the party. Interestingly, his wife continues to be with the Congress and is a Zilla Panchayat member from Arsikere in Harapanahalli taluk.

While the Congress will try to maintain its winning momentum, BJP faces the challenge to regain its lost stronghold. It is the same seat from where former Congress president Sonia Gandhi defeated BJP leader and current External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Bellary was her second seat apart from Amethi . She defeated Swaraj by a margin of 56,100 votes. While Gandhi got 4,14,650 votes, Sushma garnered 3,58,550 votes. In the by election that followed after Gandhi decided to leave this seat and retain Amethi, Congress’ Kolur Basavanagowda got better of BJP’s KS Veerbhadrappa by a margin of 96,020 votes. Basavanagowda received 2,59,851 votes against Veerbhadrappa’s 1,63,861 votes.

The constituency has eight Assembly segments which are Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Vijayanagara, Kampli, Bellary, Bellary City, Sandur and Kudligi. The constituency came into being in 1952. Tekur Subramanyam of the Congress was its first representative in Lok Sabha.

Elections were held in Bellary during the third phase on April 23. In 2014, the number of voters was 1,48,7945.

