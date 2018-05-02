In Karnataka, Yeddyurappa rarely seen in rallies with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah; here’s why

Yeddyurappa revealed the reason as to why he is not a part of Modi’s rallies.

Bharatiya Janata Party is trying tooth and nail to win Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. The campaign is on in full swing and PM Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have addressed multiple rallies in recent days. However, one aspect which surprised many was that party’s chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa, was seen nowhere during Modi’s rallies. Speaking to The Indian Express, Yeddyurappa revealed the reason as to why he is not a part of Modi’s rallies.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister said that he is following party’s orders. Yeddyurappa said that it’s the ‘wish’ of Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi that he travel separately. He revealed that he has travelled through six constituencies over the last two days, which includes three in Mysuru. “Next I am going to Hassan. We don’t have time – there are only 10 days to the election – and we want to cover a maximum number of constituencies,” he said.

Not only Modi and Amit Shah, Union Minister Ananth Kumar is also travelling separately, he said, adding that party wants leaders not to go in groups.

The Congress has been criticising the BJP’s decision to bring Reddy brothers to mainstream politics. Recently, Congress president Siddaramaiah had asked the Narendra Modi if G Janardhan Reddy will be a part of his rallies.

“Would G Janardhan Reddy be joining your rallies here? You have given his family and friends 8 tickets, hoping it will help BJP in 10-15 seats. And then, you lecture us on corruption. Please end this hypocrisy. Kannadigas aren’t wearing Kamala on their ears,” he had said.

Asked whether it was necessary to field them, Yeddyurappa said that their names were cleared by party chief Amit Shah. He further said that the party has not fielded Janardhan Reddy. Yeddyurappa opined that Reddy brothers’ association is beneficial for BJP and it was accepted by the party leadership.

Yedyyurappa, however, refrained from commenting on the issue of granting a minority religion status to Lingayats saying that a similar demand was rejected by the UPA earlier.