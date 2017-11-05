Narendra Modi Himachal Pradesh visit: PM says not having much fun in this election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress and said, “This year’s Himachal Pradesh assembly elections is a one-sided contest. I am not having much fun in this election as Congress has already left the election campaign and ran away.” (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Narendra Modi Himachal Pradesh visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress and said, “This year’s Himachal Pradesh assembly elections is a one-sided contest. I am not having much fun in this election as Congress has already left the election campaign and ran away.” The PM, taking a jibe at the opposition, said that the opposition is unhappy with BJP because the party has exposed the deep-rooted corruption from the time of Rajiv Gandhi. He further said that the incumbent government has shown the people the true corruption that lies with Congress.

On the positive aspects of linking Aadhaar Card with to government subsidies like LPG subsidy and pensions, Modi said that several loopholes and fake names have been unearthed and that it would not have been possible without digitising India. The BJP government has saved several crore of rupees in this process, said Modi, and emphasised that the opposition is angry with BJP because their corruption policies have been sealed.