From BJP to Congress, meet Rs 100-crore candidates in phase one of Gujarat elections 2017

Gujarat election 2017: As elections are around the corner, there are a number of candidates in the fray who come from business background.

Gujarat election 2017: Gujarat is a state known for its affluence. As elections are around the corner, there are a number of candidates in the fray who come from business background. For the first phase – there are three candidates in the fray who own assets worth more than Rs 100 crore – both movable and immovable. These three candidates are – Indranil Rajyaguru from Congress, Saurabh Patel and Bhanjibhai Patel from the BJP. While Rajyaguru is fighting from Rajkot West seat, Saurabh Patel and Bhanjibhai are fighting from Botad and Wadhwan respectively. Though Dhanjibhai, chairman of Surendrangar-based Makson Group of companies, has emerged third in the ‘crorepati’ list, he is on the top in terms of annual income.

Here’s a look at the number of assets owned by these policiticians:

Indranil Rajya Guru – Rs 141 cr

Total immovable: 117 cr

VEHICLES in 2017

Rajyaguru: Land Rover, BMW, Innova, Esteem, Honda Scooter, Maruti Van, Zen, Toyota Camry, Tractor, Tractor trailer, Jeep, Polo, WagonR

Wife: Lamborghini, Polo; the declared value of Lamborghini owned by Rajyaguru’s wife is Rs 2.75 crore.

INCOME 2016-17

Indranil Rajyaguru: 1.02 cr

Wife: 12 lakh

Dependant-1: 11 lakh

Dependant-2: 4 lakh

Saurabh Patel (BJP) – Rs 124 cr

INCOME 2016-17

Saurabh Patel: Rs 1.07 cr

Wife: Rs 1.39 cr

Total immovable: 27 crore

Total movable: 30 crore

Dhanjibhai Patel? – Rs 141 cr

INCOME 2016-17

Dhanjibhai Patel: 3.91 cr

Wife: 4 lakh

Total Movable: 85 crore

Total immovable: 27 crore

While these own properties over Rs 100 crores, there are 198 nominees, belonging to different political parties as well as independents, who are ‘crorepatis’. Among these 198 candidates, 65 have declared assets worth over Rs 5 crore, while 60 others have shown movable and immovable assets in the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, as per a report by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report says that ruling BJP has given tickets to 76 ‘crorepati’ candidates. On the other hand, Congress has fielded 60 such nominees. They are followed by seven from the NCP, six from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and two from the BSP. 25 independent candidates also came in this category.