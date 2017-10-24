Did Rahul Gandhi meet Patidar leader Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad? Here’s what Ashok Gehlot, Ummeed Hotel have to say

Gehlot made this comment after some TV channels aired visuals, which purportedly showed Hardik Patel entering a hotel elevator in Ahmedabad.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday kicked off a controversy after he alleged Bharatiya Janata Party-led Gujarat government of snooping on opposition leaders. Gehlot made this comment after some TV channels aired visuals, which purportedly showed Hardik Patel entering a hotel elevator in Ahmedabad. The channels and some news reports speculated that Patel had a secret meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Gehlot said Gujarat police and local Intelligence Bureau sleuths took away CCTV footage from the hotel in Ahmedabad, where he stayed and had meetings with Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor who, The Indian Express reports.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gehlot said hotel authorities told him that “IB and police people inquired who all came… to meet whom. Then they took away CCTV footage and gave it to the media… Rahul Gandhi se mile, kis se mile, kya hua… inko kya matlab hai. Kaun kis se mila inko kya matlab hai. Koi absconder hai kya? (Whether someone met Rahul Gandhi or others, what happened, how is that any of their concern. Is anyone an absconder?)”.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot lashed out at BJP. “I condemn all this surveillance being done on BJP’s orders,” he said. “Why CCTV footage was taken by IB n police from Hotel? Is the right to privacy, sole proprietorship of #JayAmitShah? (sic)” he added. “Are Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani criminals or absconders? If that is so, BJP must clear its stand,” he added.

“I met Hardik n Jignesh in Ummed Hotel. IB, Police are chckng hotel rooms. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji Wat is happening in Gandhiji’s Gujarat? (sic)” he said.

On the other hand, the hotel also did not deny sharing the CCTV footage with the authorities. Vikram Singh Shekhawat, chief security officer of the hotel, told The Indian Express that no room was searched by police but there were many police and IB officials deployed in the hotel throughout the day due to VVIP visits. He added that police did ask for CCTV footage and, after consulting top management, the footage was provided to them for security reasons.

