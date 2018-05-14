Rahim Khan, Bidar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Bidar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Congress’ Rahim Khan is a popular and key candidate from Bidar assembly constituency. Khan has contested the election after he had won the 2016 Assembly bypolls. Khan has been the member of the state assembly for two terms. The outcome of this assembly polls is crucial as the seat is witnessing direct fight between Congress and BJP.

Who is Rahim Khan

The 52-year-old incumbent MLA comes from a humble background. Khan’s qualification shows he is a 12th pass. Khan’s father was a daily wage labourer and used to work for the erstwhile Karnataka Electricity Board. Khan currently owns a number of colleges in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru in nursing, education and other vocational courses. Khan’s Net Assets worth at Rs 129048323.00 and Liabilities stand at Rs 42569374.00.

About Bidar

Bidar is a politically crucial assembly seat as it is located in Hyderabad Karnataka region. 2016 Assembly bypoll showed that Congress has a strong support base here. BJP has fielded Surayakanth Nagmarpalli against Khan. Khan in the 2016 Assembly bypoll defeated BJP nominee Prakash Khandre. Notably, other eight candidates, including that of BSP and the Janata Dal (Secular), lost their deposits.

Bidar constituency Karnataka election result 2018

(To be updated on May 15)